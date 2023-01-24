ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Packers Set Aaron Rodgers Trade Price

One AFC team is reportedly very interested. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a difficult season. Overall, they failed to make the playoffs and at times, it felt like Rodgers was done with the Packers organization. After all, he has threatened to leave the team three offseasons in a row.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?

Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
Report: Alabama OC Bill O'Brien headed back to NFL

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will be the next of offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low. The news comes after O'Brien interviewed with New England last week. Here's BamaOnLine's Charlie Potter's breakdown of O'Brien's career timeline to date. Prior to Alabama,...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots to name Bill O'Brien new offensive coordinator, report says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will hire Massachusetts native Bill O'Brien as the team's next offensive coordinator, according to an ESPN report. O'Brien, 53, will rejoin the Patriots from the University of Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams

Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Patriots bring back Bill O'Brien in dual role

Bill Belichick welcomed Bill O'Brien back to the New England Patriots on Thursday in a reunion geared toward getting the most out of quarterback Mac Jones. O'Brien, who spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, will have the same dual role with the Patriots. O'Brien knows those roles and expectations well under Belichick, who first hired him as an offensive assistant in 2007. "I...
Why Gronk believes Patriots will improve 'tremendously' under O'Brien

Bill O'Brien is the new offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, and morale is high. O'Brien seemed like the logical choice to run the Patriots' offense based on his familiarity with the team and with quarterback Mac Jones. Now that O'Brien is officially in the fold, he's getting some strong endorsements -- including one from his former tight end.
NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
DeMeco Ryans emerges as a top candidate for Broncos’ head coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the top candidate for the Denver Broncos head coach job, according to a Thursday report from 9NEWS Denver. After leading the top defense in the NFL this season and helping the 49ers reach at least the NFC Championship game for the second straight year, the two-time Pro Bowler has become one of the hottest coaches on the market this offseason. Broncos ownership met with Ryans last week and is planning a second meeting after Sunday’s NFC Championship game, according to the report. Ryans also met with his former team, the Houston Texans...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wishes Mike McCarthy to be next Tom Landry

Jerry Jones has called on Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy to coach as long as Tom Landry, who is the longest-tenured coach in franchise history. This is old hat by now and a tall ask to create a second legacy after Landry. Upon his 1989 arrival in Dallas, Jones fired Landry and has hired eight head coaches — four of which have lasted over four years. Jason Garrett, who many thought would take the role of Landry, last nine years, hardly skimming the depth of Landry’s 29 years. In a Thursday news conference, McCarthy, 59, stated that Jones wants him to...
Patriots officially announce hire of Alabama's Bill O'Brien as OC

The New England Patriots announced that Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. O'Brien spent five seasons with the Patriots, from 2007 through the 2011 season, and contributed to five winning seasons, four AFC East Division titles and two AFC Conference Champions during his time with New England. The Patriots finished in the top 10 in offense every year during O'Brien's time with the Patriots.
Could O'Brien seek another NFL coaching job after Patriots OC stint?

Bill O'Brien should help the New England Patriots make considerable improvements on offense in 2023. But what if he's too good at his job?. O'Brien returned to the NFL coaching ranks Tuesday, joining the Patriots as their offensive coordinator after two seasons as Alabama's OC. Before heading to Tuscaloosa, O'Brien spent six-plus seasons as head coach of the Houston Texans -- and may want another chance at an NFL head job in the near future.
Texans set second interview with Ejiro Evero

The Texans’ search for a new head coach is moving on to a second round of interviews this week and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero remains in the hunt. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evero has scheduled a second interview with Houston. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also set for a second meeting with the team.
