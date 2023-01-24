Eric Church is getting busy with his new tour and he’s expanding it by eight more dates this coming summer. Church, known as “Chief,” has answered to overwhelming fan demand for his upcoming The Outsiders Revival Tour. Besides an original 27-date slate, Church will be going into the great outdoors with open-air dates. They will be taking place in Charleston, S.C., Toronto, Rogers, Ark., Orange Beach, Ala., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., George, Wash., Atlanta, and Charlotte.

