Dave Matthews Band announces 2023 Summer Tour and new album: Get the details
While news of another Dave Matthews Band summer tour might not come as a big surprise, the announcement of a brand new album sure is. Set to crash into us on May 19, ‘Walk Around The Moon,’ marks DMB’s 10th studio album.
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
10-plus concerts worth a trip in 2023
It's time for local music fans to make plans and set budgets for the major events they want to travel to in 2023. Here are some fun options, depending on how far you're willing to go. We did not include sold-out shows, like Taylor Swift and Adele. 🚙 Short drive...
Eric Church Adds Eight More Dates to His ‘Outsiders Revival’ Summer Tour
Eric Church is getting busy with his new tour and he’s expanding it by eight more dates this coming summer. Church, known as “Chief,” has answered to overwhelming fan demand for his upcoming The Outsiders Revival Tour. Besides an original 27-date slate, Church will be going into the great outdoors with open-air dates. They will be taking place in Charleston, S.C., Toronto, Rogers, Ark., Orange Beach, Ala., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., George, Wash., Atlanta, and Charlotte.
Alice Cooper Bringing New Stage Show for 2023 Spring Headline Tour
The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, is bringing something fresh to the road this spring, as he's preparing an all-new stage shows that he's dubbed "Too Close for Comfort." While Cooper kept quiet on details of the forthcoming tour, given his penchant for grabbing the audience's attention, you can bank...
Nickelback Announces 38-Date North American Tour for 2023
BMG artist Nickelback announces 38-date North American tour in support of their latest album. Acclaimed rock group Nickelback have announced their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, supporting their tenth studio album, Get Rollin’. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit 38 cities this summer, kicking off on Monday, June 12, in Quebec City, with stops across North America in Monreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, and more. The tour wraps up on Wednesday, August 30, in Belmont Park, New York.
How to get tickets to the Madonna concert at Madison Square Garden this summer
Ladies and gentlemen, the reigning queen of music, Madonna, is officially going on tour. The star nearly "broke the Internet" when she announced her 12th concert tour, dubbed Celebration, yesterday, during which she will perform some of the greatest and most recognizable hits from her four-decades-long career. The 35-date run...
Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5
Madonna will bring her career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 5. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting today, Jan 17, at 2 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the shows that go on sale also beginning […] The post Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
MUSIC: Pantera Axed From German Festivals, Chris Stapleton, DMB, and More!
Pantera has been sent a message: maybe don’t come to Germany. The recently-reunited band has been dropped by two separate German events in light of past actions by frontman Philip Anselmo. Organizers of both the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park events released matching statements simply stating: “The band Pantera will not perform at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023 as announced."
John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days'
John Mayer is taking it back to basics. The Grammy-winning guitarist announced Thursday that he'll be embarking on a solo acoustic tour this spring, hitting arenas around the country with only acoustic and electric guitars and a piano to accompany him. Kicking off March 11 in Newark, New Jersey, the tour will make another 18 stops before it ends in Los Angeles, California on April 14.
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour
John Mayer will hit the road this spring for his first-ever solo tour. “I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there,” Mayer wrote in a social media post announcing the 19-date North American tour.
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
