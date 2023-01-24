ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks Green, PA

Clarks Green Council appoints new council member

By Ben Freda for Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 3 days ago
CLARKS GREEN — At the January Clarks Green Council meeting, council voted to appoint attorney Terrence Nealon Jr. as councilman until Dec. 31, 2023. Nealon will serve the remainder of the term left by Courtney Wanchisen. He thanked council for accepting him to Council.

“I love supporting the community, and I look at this as a way to support and give back,” he said.

In his financial report, councilman Dave Rinaldi read the following account balances as of Dec. 31, 2022: general fund checking, $607,319.15; capital fund, $126,639.64; sewer fund checking, $537,239.37; state fund, $168,542.31.

In other business, council voted to approve payment to Barton Supply for a new Bobcat S740 T4 skid loader for the Department of Public Works in the amount of $69,689.50. Rinaldi said that the price of the skid steer will be offset by a $70,000 DCED grant.

“Essentially, it’s (skid steer) not going to cost the borough a dime once we get reimbursed,” he said.

Also, Council voted to sell its 2006 Gehl skid steer on the website Municibid for the original listing of $35,000.

In other business, Rinaldi read Resolution 1 of 2023, which provides a revised fee schedule for administration of the uniformed construction code pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Clarks Green Code of Ordinances.

Council also voted to:

• Appoint Rinaldi to a one-year term to the Borough Board of Health, ending December 31, 2023.

• Review the borough insurances with DGK Agency for 2023 in the amount of $16,586.

• Purchase the Cybersolutions Data Compromise and Cyber Liability Coverage at a $100,000 with an annual premium of $980 and Online Banking Exposure, Computer Fraud and Fund Transfer Fraud Protection at $50,000 with an annual premium of $250.

