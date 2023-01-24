ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Leipzig flatten Schalke 6-1 to move into second place

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig fired four first-half goals past bottom club Schalke 04 en route to a 6-1 demolition on Tuesday to climb into second place in the Bundesliga behind leaders Bayern Munich and stretch their unbeaten run to 15 matches across all competitions.

The hosts, who face Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 next month, overran Schalke in the opening minutes and had already scored twice after a quarter of an hour.

Andre Silva opened their account in the seventh minute and Benjamin Henrichs rifled in their second goal eight minutes later.

There was more misery to come for Schalke, who won promotion last season, with Silva bagging his second goal of the evening a minute before the break and Timo Werner also getting on the scoresheet in first-half stoppage time.

Schalke's Soichiro Kozuki pulled a goal back in the 56th minute as Leipzig briefly eased off but they still scored twice late in the game through Dani Olmo in the 83rd and Yussuf Poulsen's curled shot six minutes later.

Leipzig are on 32 points while Bayern, on 35, host Cologne later on Tuesday.

Schalke have now lost 10 of their last 11 league matches and are in last place on nine points.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hertha Berlin bracing for high-flying Union’s visit in derby

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is flying high and Hertha Berlin is in free-fall. Second-place Union is three points behind Bayern Munich after completing its best-ever first half to a season in Germany’s top division. Hertha, meanwhile, is in second-to-last place after starting 2023 with a 3-1 loss at relegation rival Bochum and a 5-0 setback against visiting Wolfsburg.
The Herald News

Fernando Santos is new Poland coach

WARSAW (AP) - Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
FOX Sports

AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio

ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man City-Arsenal in FA Cup; Leipzig can cut gap

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Manchester City hosts Arsenal in the FA Cup, but it is a match that could have a wider impact on the race for the Premier League title. Leader Arsenal is five points ahead of reigning champion City, having played one game fewer. A win at the Etihad Stadium would strengthen belief that the Gunners can sustain a title challenge. But victory for City could provide it with a psychological boost in the second half of the season.
Post Register

Reyna again rescues Dortmund with late winner against Mainz

BERLIN (AP) — Gio Reyna again came off the bench to score a late winner for Borussia Dortmund, securing a 2-1 victory at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Wednesday. Reyna also scored Dortmund’s late winner in a 4-3 win against Augsburg on Sunday, and repeated the feat in Mainz after coming on with just under half an hour remaining.
FOX Sports

Bayern rebukes Gnabry for 'amateurish' Paris fashion visit

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has criticized forward Serge Gnabry for an “amateurish” trip to Paris Fashion Week in between games as Bayern’s new year got off to a mixed start with two draws. Gnabry posted pictures of himself in...
Reuters

Soccer-Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw

FREIBURG, Germany, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday, a result that benefitted neither team.
The Game Haus

USMNT budding-star Gio Reyna nets another winner for Dortmund

The US Men’s National Teams’ snubbed star from the Qatar World Cup has scored a second consecutive winning goal for his club as a substitute. Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna netted a stunner from the right edge of the box on Sunday against FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga. On Wednesday, he scored a late back post tap in from a corner kick and Dortmund prevailed over Mainz.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Yardbarker

Arsenal target decides against changing clubs in January

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his group. The Spaniard has overseen a successful campaign so far, with the Gunners spending most of it atop the league table. Squad depth will play a key role in how they...
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
376K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy