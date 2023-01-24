ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel & Vice TV Team On Series Based On Super70sSports Twitter Feed

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
Vice TV has teamed with Jimmy Kimmel ’s Kimmelot and ITV America on Super Maximum Retro Sho w, a series based on the viral Super70sSports Twitter feed. Hosted by comedian Chris Distefano , Super Maximum Retro Show will premiere on Vice TV on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 PM.

Super Maximum Retro Show comes from Ricky Cobb, who is behind the Twitter account, and will feature “the best, worst and most outrageous” videos, photos, ads and games from the 70s, 80s and 90s, In each episode the show’s guest panelists will comment, joke and make fun some of the most absurd things to come out of those decades in the pre-Internet era. Panelists include Hasan Minaj, Roy Wood Jr., Chris Redd, Matteo Lane, Judy Gold, Chris Gethard, Adam Pally and more.

“I love Ricky Cobb’s Super70sSports twitter feed and Chris DiStefano is one of my favorite comics,” said Kimmel. “I cannot wait for ‘the youngs’ to see how ridiculous everything was when I was growing up.”

Super Maximum Retro Show is produced by Kimmelot and ITV America. Kimmel, Distefano, Scott Lonker, Ryan Ling, Cobb and Tim Cohen-Laurie are the executive producers alongside Bryan Terry, Peter Gaffney and Catherine Whyte for Vice TV.

“Hold on, putting down my Garbage Pail Kids collection and lowering the volume off the 8-track,” said Morgan Hertzan, President, Global TV at Vice Media Group. “Now that that’s done, bringing to life Ricky Cobb’s incredible Twitter feed alongside Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot and ITV America has been an incredibly fun and nostalgic experience and we are excited for the audience to travel back with The Super Maximum Retro Show .”

The series will be distributed worldwide by Vice Distribution.

“I love hosting this show. Getting to make fun of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. It’s awesome – I feel like my dad,” said Distefano.

Check out the trailer below.

