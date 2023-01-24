ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pretty but toxic: Watch toddlers around these houseplants

By JESSICA DAMIANO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8yKy_0kPoyEvi00

When visiting friends or family who have both houseplants and young children, I’ve been compared to “Aunt Bonnie” from the Geico commercial “Aunt Infestation.”

In it, a young couple who just moved into a new home complains of having pests — not ants but overbearing “aunts.” Like the one who declares the condiments in their refrigerator to be “Expired! Expired! Expired!,” I invariably invade room after room of my hosts’ homes exclaiming, “Toxic! Toxic! Toxic!”

I’m pointing out houseplants that should be kept out of kids' mouths. And I don’t mind dashing friends’ hopes of an Instagram-worthy indoor jungle if it means potentially preventing harm.

“We get an average of 33,000 calls a year from people whose kids put different plants in their mouths,” said Kaitlyn Brown, clinical managing director of America’s Poison Centers in Arlington, Virginia. “It’s primarily toddlers crawling around who get in trouble with household plants because they explore their environment and they put everything in their mouths.”

Most accidental exposures aren’t serious, she said, “but in some cases the irritant effect becomes severe enough to affect breathing, and also some plants can cause burns to the skin or eyes.”

Recently, I spotted a beautiful, mature Diffenbachia in the kitchen of a cousin’s home. She said her son, who had just begun crawling, had shown interest in its foliage.

So it fell to me to tell her the plant earned its common name, dumb cane, from the archaic term for mute. Chewing a portion of its stem can render someone temporarily but painfully speechless, as the calcium oxalate crystals in it can cause throat and mouth swelling. Exposure to its sap can lead to nose, eye and skin irritation.

Caladium, flamingo flower (Anthurium), Swiss cheese plant (Monstera), peace lily (Spathiphyllum), ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), philodendron and pothos (Epipremnum) also contain oxalate crystals. The latter two are vining plants, which require more vigilance because they can grow downward from what was considered a safe, out-of-reach spot.

Amaryllis and its relatives, including clivia and daffodil, contain lycorine, a toxic alkaloid that can cause varying degrees of abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

If you suspect your child has nibbled a stem, leaf, flower, root or bulb, call the national poison control center (1-800-222-1222) for guidance. “It’s always best to call so we can advise about what symptoms to watch for or help decide if they need to go to the hospital,” Brown said.

Teach children not to put non-food plant parts into their mouths. Educate yourself, too, by researching whether your plants are safe to grow around kids. Learn their botanical names so you can provide them to a poison specialist or medical personnel in the event of an incident. Keep the plant tag handy or write each plant’s name under its pot for quick reference.

Not all houseplants are problematic, of course. Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are not only nontoxic, but are among the most prolific and easiest indoor plants to grow.

African violets (Saintpaulia), Boston ferns (Nephrolepis exaltata), Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera), waxplants (Hoya), parlor palms (Chamaedorea elegans), radiator plants (Peperomia), prayer plants (Maranta leuconeura) and baby’s tears (Soleirolia soleirolii) are other safe options. So are culinary herbs.

Yet even though nontoxic plants probably won’t make you seriously ill, they aren’t meant to be eaten and could cause stomach irritation and other unpleasant symptoms.

Start your research on potential risks at PoisonHelp.org or on the website of your local poison control center. And err on the side of caution; you’ll make Aunt Bonnie proud.

___

Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. Sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Fire Country’: Details on That Sizzling Love Triangle & a Major Tragedy Ahead

What draws viewers to CBS’s rookie drama Fire Country like a moth to a flame? Well-drawn characters with everything to lose. Nail-biting action. Thrilling sequences that put you at the center of danger. And a unique conceit: Two groups of courageous hose-toting Northern California firefighters—the local Cal Fire squad and the Three Rock inmates who are part of an uncommon prison work-release program — battle blazes together to save lives. It makes for first-responder broadcast TV at its best.
TODAY.com

Woman gives birth to 16-pound baby boy

A woman in Brazil is recovering after welcoming a 16-pound baby boy earlier this month. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to son Angerson on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo. The infant, who measured 2 feet long, was delivered via C-section.
Field & Stream

12-Year-Old Boy Catches Giant Great White Shark in Florida

A 12-year-old boy hauled in an unlikely catch last week while deep-sea fishing off the coast of Florida. Campbell Keenan, of South Hampton, Massachusetts, traveled to Florida with his family to watch his sister’s hockey tournament. Between hockey games, he caught an 11-foot great white shark estimated to weigh between 400 and 700 pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

18 of the ‘Ugliest Dogs’ of All Time

People love dogs for a variety of reasons: They’re loyal, playful, and usually very cute. But not always. Sometimes, man’s best friend isn’t the best-looking animal. There are many breeds of dogs that lack the fluffy fur and adorable faces that many of the more popular dog breeds have. While these odd-looking dogs may have […]
PETALUMA, CA
HealthDay

About 1 in 3 American Adults Has an Allergy

Roughly 1 in 4 Americans lives with some type of allergy, new government data reveals. Among adults, about 26% have seasonal allergies, while 19% of kids wheeze and sneeze during pollen season. But treatment advances have made living with seasonal allergies, food allergies and eczema more tolerable, experts say. THURSDAY,...
The Weather Channel

Animal Shelter Tries To Get 'Fire-Breathing Demon' Dog Adopted

The Niagara SPCA says Ralphie "is a terror." His new owner should be ready for his demon behavior. Still, there's a lot of interest in adopting him. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The folks at the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
206K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy