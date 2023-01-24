ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat’s ‘Inferno’ Look At The Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show Included 30,000 Red Swarovski Crystals

By Natasha Decker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATkGr_0kPoxoXx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MT3a_0kPoxoXx00

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Doja Cat’s red-hot ensemble at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show was a testament to haute couture.

Donning 30,000 inferno-colored Swarovski crystals, The “Woman” performer was an unmissable attendee Jan. 22.

World renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath created and executed Doja’s sparkling glam.

The singer was covered in red body paint before a team hand-placed crystals on her body to manifest what McGrath called “Doja’s Inferno.” The MUA shared on Instagram that the process took just under five hours.

“The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance,” penned McGrath.

“‘DOJA’S INFERNO’ celebrates the essence of haute couture with shimmering, sublime sparkle,” the MUA added in the caption of another post.

Doja’s look included a matching silk bustier and “hand-kit” knee-length skirt custom-designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.

The skirt accentuated the singer’s figure and was covered in red “lacquered wooden beads,” according to PEOPLE .

Doja completed the ensemble with large red earrings, a long shawl and knee-high boots.

Doja At Schiaparelli SS 23 Haute Couture Show

Roseberry, Schiaparelli’s first American creative director, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Doja backstage at the fashion show. The brand lead referred to McGrath’s beauty look on the singer as “genius.”

Doja attended the Schiaparelli SS23 Haute Couture show with stylist and creative director Brett Alan Nelson. The latter wore a matching fiery red suit that included a jacket by Vetements, CNN reports .

Doja sat front row alongside Kylie Jenner, Diane Kruger, Marisa Berenson and Rossy de Palma.

The Schiaparelli show expanded the brand’s sophisticated approach to where fashion, art and surrealism collide.

Modeled by Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk and more, some runway pieces included hyper-realistic and life-sized “faux-taxidermy” heads of various animals.

Elsa Schiaparelli founded her eponymous brand in 1927 and it is now considered a heritage fashion house .

RELATED CONTENT: “After Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows, Doja Cat Responds To Fans Questioning Her Well-being”

