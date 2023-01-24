ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man arrested by Phoenix police for trying to sell a lion cub online

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
Phoenix police say a man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub online.

According to police, the man advertised the cub for sale on social media.

Undercover officers negotiated to purchase the lion before arresting 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was arrested and faces one count of possession of live wildlife as well as game and fish violations.

