Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
seattlepi.com
This low-key coastal Oregon town is a hidden gem
If you are looking to unwind and experience small-town charm, Gearhart, Oregon, is the perfect destination. The picturesque town, which sits along the Oregon coast, is where the renowned culinary extraordinaire James Beard spent his childhood summers. The small town has no traffic lights, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a slower pace of life.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
Ocean Shores Elementary closed after wave of illnesses reported
OCEAN SHORES, Wash — Ocean Shores Elementary closed Tuesday for deep cleaning amid a large number of illnesses, according to the North Beach School District. "The winter illnesses are something our school and families deal with every year," a statement from the school district reads. "This year is no exception."
KXRO.com
Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside
A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
gograysharbor.com
Assault In Montesano Has One In Custody
Police take a person into custody in Montesano who is accused of assault. Grays Harbor Scanner reports police spotted a vehicle that had been reported as brandishing a weapon. Approximately 7 police officers approached the vehicle once it was stopped. The person was taken into custody before 8pm last night.
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
