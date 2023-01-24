ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

seattlepi.com

This low-key coastal Oregon town is a hidden gem

If you are looking to unwind and experience small-town charm, Gearhart, Oregon, is the perfect destination. The picturesque town, which sits along the Oregon coast, is where the renowned culinary extraordinaire James Beard spent his childhood summers. The small town has no traffic lights, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a slower pace of life.
GEARHART, OR
KXRO.com

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside

A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
ABERDEEN, WA
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
CANNON BEACH, OR
gograysharbor.com

Assault In Montesano Has One In Custody

Police take a person into custody in Montesano who is accused of assault. Grays Harbor Scanner reports police spotted a vehicle that had been reported as brandishing a weapon. Approximately 7 police officers approached the vehicle once it was stopped. The person was taken into custody before 8pm last night.
MONTESANO, WA

