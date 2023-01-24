Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death
Rochester police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. Police say 39-year-old Detric Marshall stabbed and killed his 70-year-old father, Charles, during an argument last night at an address on Dayton Street. Marshall was arrested on North Clinton Avenue soon after the attack. He pleaded not guilty this...
Rochester mother accused of brutally assaulting two children, killing one
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman is accused of killing her 1-year-old son and brutally assaulting her daughter. The Rochester Police Department say on Thursday, Jan. 19 they responded to a report of an unresponsive child at an apartment at the Wilson Commencement Apartment Complex on Joseph Avenue. Officers...
Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
Five juveniles arrested after carjacking robbery at School No. 54
Upon their arrival, police found a 49-year-old female city resident, who told police she was leaving work from School No. 54 when she was approached by a group of male teens while she was in the seat of her car.
Man accused of throwing liquid at deputy at Holding Center
He was charged on Tuesday.
Serial rapist sentenced to 20 years in prison, committed three rapes in 2017
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.
Rochester home containing child struck multiple times by gunfire
This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck a house in Rochester.
DA says man who shot 3 outside Ellicott St. restaurant sentenced to 15 years
The incident took place in 2021, the DA's office says.
Buffalo man sentenced after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
Man appears in court after he’s accused of stabbing his father to death on Dayton Street
UPDATE: Detric Marshall appeared in court on Thursday morning for the first time since being arrested for the fatal stabbing of his father. Marshall could be heard crying with his head down. in Rochester City Court. According to court documents, Detric Marshall’s brother Napolan was also arrested at the scene....
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister
Two arrested for allegedly giving marijuana, matches to incarcerated individual
Officials say this happened Tuesday night.
4 Teens Arrested With Stolen Car in Rush
Four teens have been charged in an overnight car theft. Deputies say they found the 2018 Kia Soul with a smashed window shortly before 2 this morning in Rush. It had been reported stolen from Rochester hours earlier. All 4 teens were arrested after a brief foot chase. They now...
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Rochester woman arrested for sister’s death in car crash, RPD calls it 3rd homicide
Investigators said she drove the vehicle at a speed of at least 50 mph when she passed Green-Robinson. She then crashed her car into a tree, which killed her sister.
