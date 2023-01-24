ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO