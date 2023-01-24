ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Stabbing Father to Death

Rochester police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide. Police say 39-year-old Detric Marshall stabbed and killed his 70-year-old father, Charles, during an argument last night at an address on Dayton Street. Marshall was arrested on North Clinton Avenue soon after the attack. He pleaded not guilty this...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester mother accused of brutally assaulting two children, killing one

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman is accused of killing her 1-year-old son and brutally assaulting her daughter. The Rochester Police Department say on Thursday, Jan. 19 they responded to a report of an unresponsive child at an apartment at the Wilson Commencement Apartment Complex on Joseph Avenue. Officers...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in murder of 1-year-old in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police will announce charges Thursday afternoon in the arrest of the murder of a baby boy. This is a developing story. News10NBC will livestream the press conference live at 4 p.m. Watch below:
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister

A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

4 Teens Arrested With Stolen Car in Rush

Four teens have been charged in an overnight car theft. Deputies say they found the 2018 Kia Soul with a smashed window shortly before 2 this morning in Rush. It had been reported stolen from Rochester hours earlier. All 4 teens were arrested after a brief foot chase. They now...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY

