Aaron Rodgers trade speculation kicks into high gear

It looks like another complicated offseason ahead for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

While Rodgers and the Packers remain silent in the aftermath of their end-of-season sitdown, the rumor mill is filling the void.

It started with an ESPN report Saturday that said, “both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers.”

That beget an NFL Network insider to say Monday that the Packers would deal Rodgers “if they got the right package.”

What would that package look like? NBC Sports insider Peter King guessed the Packers would want at least two first-round picks for Rodgers. And who might be willing to pay that freight? The New York Jets, King said in another guess.

Rodgers’ cap number the next two seasons is $48.3 million combined.

Rodgers, 39, was the NFL’s MVP in both 2020 and 2021, but he endured one of the poorest seasons of his career in 2022. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns while tossing 12 interceptions.

As for the Packers, general manager Brian Gutekunst said Jan. 13 that the Packers are hoping Rodgers comes back.

“We made a really big commitment to him last offseason,” Gutekunst said in a press conference. “As we did that, it wasn’t certainly for just (2022). He’s gonna take his time. The communication will be pretty constant as we move forward.”

–Field Level Media

