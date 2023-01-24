Trussville BOE receives update on superintendent search, recognizes several VIPs in packed meeting

Read full article on original website
Trussville Council recognizes police promotions, HTMS bowling team
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune TRUSSVILLE – Five officers from the Trussville Police Department and Hewitt Trussville Middle School’s girls bowling team were recognized at a meeting of the Trussville City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The council recognized the promotion of the officers to the rank of corporal. “The city’s growing,” Police Chief […]
Principal Finkley notifies parents of ‘weapon on campus’ situation at Clay Elementary School
From The Tribune staff reports CLAY – Clay Elementary School Principal Dr. Jacqnaii Finkley sent a message out to parents this morning at 9:36 a.m. to notify them of a situation at the school involving a weapon on the campus. One parent sent a screen shot of the email to The Trussville Tribune, which reads: […]
Mortimer Jordan teacher dies in tragic accident on campus
By Will Blakely, 1819 News Jefferson County School System administrators canceled school on Wednesday after a teacher died on a high school campus early Wednesday morning. According to reports, the teacher, who was also a bus driver, passed away just before 7:30 a.m. at Mortimer Jordan High School. The incident occurred in the parking lot […]
Springville Council elects Austin Phillips to vacant third district council seat
By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune SPRINGVILLE – The Springville City Council held its second scheduled meeting of the year on Jan. 23, with a work session prior to the regularly scheduled meeting. During the work session, the council clarified the voting procedures for filling the seat vacated by the death of Wayne Tucker in […]
Moody Council addresses questions about landfill fire
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – The Moody City Council took questions from several residents regarding the current landfill fire situation at a meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. The meeting began with a brief address from Dr. Chris Walters, principal at Moody High School. He expressed his thanks to the council for their […]
Paul DeMarco: Current Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Has Put Public Safety First
By Paul DeMarco Alabama has seen so much violent crime the past couple of years that unfortunately the headlines are no longer shocking. And it was not too long ago that a triple murder by a violent parolee in Marshall County led to the Alabama Legislature enacting permanent reforms of the Board of Pardons […]
Trussville Council reminds public of Trussville BOE board member application deadline
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council reminded the public of the Trussville City Schools Board of Education board member application deadline during the workshop meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19. The city of Trussville is accepting applications for a new Trussville City Schools Board of Education board member. The deadline for applications […]
Clay Council extends moratorium on storage unit construction
By Terry Schrimscher, For the Tribune CLAY – The Clay City Council held its second scheduled meeting of 2023 Tuesday night, Jan. 24. With only two items listed on the agenda, the meeting moved quickly to conclusion in less than 20 minutes. The agenda contained an update on properties at 789 Chestnut Drive and 6791 […]
Trussville Chamber re-establishes scholarship program
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the re-establishment of its scholarship program for high school seniors. The application period for students graduating in Spring 2023 is now open. Awards range from $1,500 to $3,000 and include academic scholarships for students headed to four-year colleges, […]
Pinson City Council approves monument sign for Pinson Public Library
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson Public Library Director Allison Scanlan and Library Board Chairperson Mary Stewart presented two proposals for new signage at the library to the City Council on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Scanlan received quotes for both a large monument sign and a smaller directional sign from two companies, Reliable […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
Upland apartment owners address concerns in heated city council meeting
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Fireworks broke out throughout a heated City Council over the condition of a pair of apartment complexes in City Point Thursday night. During the meeting, members of the council, a resident of the Upland Apartment complex, and members of Capstone Realty & Management, the owners of […]
Leeds Council honors police officers at first meeting of the year
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – Four officers from the Leeds Police Department were honored during a meeting of the Leeds City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17, their first meeting of the year after the previous one was canceled due to weather. “You are exemplary officers working for the city of Leed,s and […]
Miscommunication about Moody landfill fire leads to frustration among county officials
By Hannah Curran, Editor ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An already tense situation grew more aggravating for St. Clair County officials on Tuesday night when Lisa Crane of WVTM reported that the governor’s office told her they had not received any request for assistance regarding a landfill fire in Moody. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has […]
Birmingham ‘H2K’ gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded […]
Contract student aide at HTMS arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – According to Birmingham Crime Watchers, and confirmed by the Trussville Police Department, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Principal Jennifer Abney reported to the Trussville Police Department on Jan. 12, 2023, that multiple faculty members had complained of a contracted special-needs student aide smelling like marijuana. Abney, along with assistant principals […]
BREAKING: Governor Ivey declares limited state of emergency for Moody fire, EPA takes lead on response
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, issued a limited state of emergency to give local officials in St. Clair County all possible legal authorities for use in dealing with the ongoing Moody Environmental Landfill fire. According to the governor’s office, the Alabama Department of […]
Calera man struck, killed by motor vehicle in Hoover
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER – Cedric Eugene Walker, 33, of Calera, was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Interstate 65 North near Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass in Hoover. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates, the incident happened at 9:11 p.m. and Walker was pronounced dead […]
From Irondale to the stars, how one girl’s dreams became a reality
By John Goolsby, For The Tribune IRONDALE — When Dr. Kimberly Sanland Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, was called to a ceremony in the Shades Valley auditorium on April 20, 1985, little did she realize that the trajectory of her life was about to change. Robinson received an […]
Obituary: Albert Lewis Haynie (February 4, 1935 ~ January 15, 2023)
Albert Lewis Haynie, 87, of Clanton, Alabama, passed away on January 15, 2023. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Tarrant High School in 1953. He was a US Army veteran and was honorably discharged in 1956. Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Valerie Baker; his parents, Lee […]
Comments / 0