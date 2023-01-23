ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Police search for Birmingham man on attempted murder charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. Detectives have identified Tony Hillard, 55, of Birmingham as a suspect in a shooting on May 24, 2022. Officers were called to the 4300 block of 13th Avenue where they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Contract student aide at HTMS arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – According to Birmingham Crime Watchers, and confirmed by the Trussville Police Department, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Principal Jennifer Abney reported to the Trussville Police Department on Jan. 12, 2023, that multiple faculty members had complained of a contracted special-needs student aide smelling like marijuana. Abney, along with assistant principals […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

26-year-old woman dies in traffic accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham woman was killed in a traffic accident that occurred at 2nd Avenue North and 9th Street North in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Jasmine Shardia Moore, 26, was in an accident that occurred at 1:38 a.m., […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
