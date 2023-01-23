Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbrc.com
Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
Birmingham domestic shooting suspect nabbed after foot chase, Taser strike
A morning shooting in northern Birmingham left a woman injured and a man in custody. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Thursday to a report of a woman shot in the 3000 block of 31st Street North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigating fatal shooting of worker doing renovations in Ensley house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update 1/26: The coroner's office has released the identification of the victim as Roman Gonzalez, 48, Bessemer. Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Ensley. The dispatch call was to the 1400 block of 27th Street Ensley, just after 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Officer Truman...
wvtm13.com
Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police need help locating man wanted for attempted murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for Tony Hillard. Hillard has been on the run. He is suspected of shooting a man to death on 13th Avenue last May. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
wvua23.com
Short chase ends in arrest for man wanted in Tuscaloosa County
A man who was already facing charges might be facing more after a short police chase this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that belonged to a man wanted on a warrant related to his sex offender status.
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wvtm13.com
Police search for Birmingham man on attempted murder charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. Detectives have identified Tony Hillard, 55, of Birmingham as a suspect in a shooting on May 24, 2022. Officers were called to the 4300 block of 13th Avenue where they...
75-year-old woman charged in stabbing death of husband in Pleasant Grove
A 75-year-old Jefferson County woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband. Pleasant Grove police and fire medics responded at 3:17 a.m. Monday to the couple’s home in the 400 block of 13th Place North. They arrived to find Rudolphus Wynn suffering from sharp force injures.
Coroner identifies 12-year-old shot, killed in Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT – Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner William Yates positively identified Anterrius Hill as the 12-year-old boy who was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12:02 a.m., at the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle in Center Point. Hill was shot inside his residence […]
Contract student aide at HTMS arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – According to Birmingham Crime Watchers, and confirmed by the Trussville Police Department, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School Principal Jennifer Abney reported to the Trussville Police Department on Jan. 12, 2023, that multiple faculty members had complained of a contracted special-needs student aide smelling like marijuana. Abney, along with assistant principals […]
Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
wvtm13.com
Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
26-year-old woman dies in traffic accident
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham woman was killed in a traffic accident that occurred at 2nd Avenue North and 9th Street North in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Jasmine Shardia Moore, 26, was in an accident that occurred at 1:38 a.m., […]
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Murder charge dismissed against last defendant in 2019 death of Willoe Watkins
The murder charge against a 34-year-old woman in the horrific 2019 death of 20-year-old Willoe Watkins has been dismissed. Watkins’s remains were found July 29, 2019. She had been beaten, strangled, wrapped in garbage bags, dumped in a well and then covered in cement. The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s...
