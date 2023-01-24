Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
The best OLED TV you can buy is $300 off — don’t miss this epic LG C2 deal
The stunning LG C2 OLED has once again been slashed $300 at Best Buy — this is the best TV deal you can score right now.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More
The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
The Highest-Rated Smart TVs On Sale At Walmart
Watch the big game in style with these smart televisions up to to 32% off.
Walmart clearance deals: The best discounts on TVs, laptops, robot vacuums and more
Following its massive holiday sale, Walmart is clearing out merchandise with huge price drops up to 50% off. During Walmart’s clearance sale, many top products are still available, including TVs and laptops. The retail giant also has marked down prices on toy, fashion, home goods and seasonal decor. Beyond...
CBS News
The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
TechRadar
Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99
Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, as Sunday's big game is just weeks away. We've been sifting through today's offers and just spotted LG's best-selling A2 OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 55-inch model. That's a fantastic deal on a mid-size OLED display and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.
technewstoday.com
How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
ZDNet
Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy
There's nothing better, sometimes, than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football, rugby fan, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal
Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Bose Smart Soundbars drop to lowest price again
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.
No Samsung? No problem. Samsung wants to stream shows to any TV
Samsung's free TV Plus streaming service could be coming to other firms' TVs too
Comments / 0