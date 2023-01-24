ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends

The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale

Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Digital Trends

Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
TVGuide.com

Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More

The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
CBS News

The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
TechRadar

Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: get a 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99

Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, as Sunday's big game is just weeks away. We've been sifting through today's offers and just spotted LG's best-selling A2 OLED TV on sale for $899.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 55-inch model. That's a fantastic deal on a mid-size OLED display and just $100 more than the record-low Black Friday price.
technewstoday.com

How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)

If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
ZDNet

Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy

There's nothing better, sometimes, than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football, rugby fan, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung UK reveals early Galaxy S23 deal

Samsung has accidentally tipped us off to an early Galaxy S23 deal for UK customers. We weren’t massively thrilled to learn that non-US customers were likely to receive a significant price bump when the Galaxy S23 range is finally announced on February 1. However, Samsung looks set to offer an olive branch, at least to UK customers.
Android Police

Bose Smart Soundbars drop to lowest price again

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. TV speakers are good enough these days, but they still pale in comparison to a good soundbar. When you have a great soundbar, you can properly enjoy music, movies, and your favorite TV shows. Great soundbars are quite expensive, however, so we were pretty happy to see two of Bose's excellent smart soundbars drop to the lowest price they've ever had.

