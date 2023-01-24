ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy

Michigan is in the market for a new quarterbacks coach, and Jim Harbaugh has reached out to a Wolverines legend regarding the vacancy. Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke reported on Monday that Harbaugh reached out to Brian Griese about the vacancy. Henschke said that contact was made but he was unsure of the depths... The post Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement

Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond.  His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month.  "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Valimaki signs 1-year contract with Coyotes

Defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season. Juuso Valimaki signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season. He could have become a restricted free agent after...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Devils Face Dallas For Final Game Before Break | PREVIEW

New Jersey is looking to split the series against the Stars after losing at home in December to Dallas. The Devils are in Dallas taking on the Stars in New Jersey's final game before the All-Star break. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Game...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: College Football World Disgusted By Rivalry Logos

FOX Sports decided to have some fun with some specially-designed logos they revealed today and managed to get the whole college football world mad in the process. To celebrate "Opposite Day," FOX Sports revealed 18 newly-designed logos for nine different rivalry games. The twist? All of the teams ...
GEORGIA STATE
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings

Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row

MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

Michigan basketball: Could Jett Howard be back for Purdue?

Michigan takes on No. 1 Purdue in Ann Arbor Thursday night in an attempt to get a much-needed Quad 1 win. The Wolverines aren’t even on the NCAA Tournament bubble at this point, but they’re still No. 2 in the Big Ten at 5-3, and could move within a game of the first place Boilermakers with a victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Senators

The New York Islanders winless streak reached six games on Wednesday night, as the Isles fell 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to overcome goals from Long Island native Shane Pinto and a power-play goal from Claude Giroux (1G, 1A). Jake Sanderson (2A) also a two-point game.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues

The Buffalo Sabres are right back at it tonight with a game against the St. Louis Blues. It's an 8 p.m. faceoff from Enterprise Center on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 7:30 on MSG. Stay tuned for lineup news and notes. Here are five things to...
BUFFALO, NY

