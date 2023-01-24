A chilly rain this afternoon

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will bring rain this afternoon into this evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Some rumbles of thunder are possible in southern VA. Mixed precipitation will occur in far northwestern VA, where a winter weather advisory is in effect. Temperatures will hold in the 30s and 40s this afternoon, with warmer weather moving in from the southeast this evening.

Steadier rain will push east of the area overnight, with drier weather returning for Thursday morning. It will be partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday and the 50s this weekend.

Our next system will bring more clouds late Sunday, with the chance of showers by Sunday evening or Sunday night into early Monday.

A larger storm system will bring rain for the middle of next week.

