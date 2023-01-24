ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Claudio Reyna moved out of Austin sporting director role

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Claudio Reyna was moved out of his leadership role as sporting director of Austin FC on Thursday, the latest job change that followed the Reyna family's spat with U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. The 49-year-old Reyna was shifted to a title of technical adviser. The former...
AUSTIN, TX
NHL

Ulf Sterner became 1st NHL player from Europe in 1965

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and wit with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler recalls a landmark game that helped open the NHL to European-trained hockey players. The event took place 58 years ago this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy