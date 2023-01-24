ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Get your mail ballot and get to know local candidates | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
An election just took place a couple of months ago, but for many voters in South Florida, another one is already on the horizon.

It’s a municipal election, with contests for city commissioner and mayor and ballot questions in some communities, culminating with in-person voting at the polls on Election Day, March 14. Elections will take place in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, North Lauderdale and Pembroke Park. Further north, a number of smaller communities in Palm Beach County will also vote — 17 in all.

City elections matter. The government closest to the people often has the greatest impact on voters’ quality of life. The people who run your city impact you in ways no member of Congress can. The candidates on the March ballot decide how often your trash gets picked up and whether another high-rise building is built in your neighborhood. From building permits to vacation rentals, with varying levels of effectiveness, cities oversee every aspect of daily life.

It makes no sense that so many voters forfeit the right to choose the people most likely to directly affect their lives. But there’s a method to this civic madness, because people have grown conditioned to voting in the late summer and fall, not in March.

Decades of embarrassingly low turnouts in city elections have prompted most Broward cities to move local elections to November, piggybacking on higher-profile contests for president, governor, Congress and School Board.

In the city elections in March 2019, turnouts were in single digits in some places. In Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, it was 9.5%; Coconut Creek, 8.8%; Miramar, 8.5%.

Turnout was far higher in smaller communities where residents closely identify with their hometowns. Lighthouse Point was 33%, Hillsboro Beach 28%, and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 18.5%. That’s better, but it’s not good enough.

In our opinion, switching city elections to the fall was the right call. Voter turnout is always much higher in November, especially in any presidential election year. Some communities continue to insist on March elections, but democracy works better when the greatest number of voters are participating.

Ask for a mail ballot

The upcoming March election is the first to be held following implementation of a new law ( SB 90 ) that requires voters in Florida to renew their requests for mail ballots. This barrier to voting was a cynical ploy by the Florida Legislature to make people work harder to use a method of voting that gained popularity among Democrats during the pandemic.

Don’t let politicians discourage you from voting. It is extremely easy to request a mail ballot from your county supervisor of elections. You can do it online or by phone.

If you vote in Broward, visit browardvotes.gov or call 954-357-VOTE (8683). In Palm Beach County, call 561-656-6208 or go to palmbeachvotes.gov or pbcelections.org . Florida law now requires voters to provide their name, address, date of birth, Florida driver’s license or ID number or last four digits of their Social Security number, whichever can be verified by the elections office.

Here’s the good news: Your mail ballot request for this municipal election will be valid until Dec. 31, 2024. That means your one request now will automatically receive a mail ballot for three elections next year — a presidential primary, a statewide primary and a statewide general election. (The deadline to request a mail ballot for the March 14 election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 10 days before the election.)

Endorsements on the way

Before you fill out that mail ballot, read our editorial endorsements, which will appear by mid-February in most communities.

We will screen and evaluate candidates and suggest who we think are most deserving of your vote, and we will explain why. You, the voter, should do your homework and make up your own minds. Remember to be wary of candidates who talk more about their opponents than themselves.

Municipal elections are officially nonpartisan. That means everyone who’s registered to vote in that city can vote, regardless of party affiliation. Any questions about election procedures should be directed to your city clerk, who acts as the election administrator.

Early voting is not offered in municipal elections, so your voting options are to vote by mail or in person on Election Day. That’s your choice, but remember to exercise your civic duty as a citizen.

Be sure to vote. Don’t let apathy win in a landslide.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

