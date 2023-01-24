ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

UConn football replenishes roster with transfers coming from Maine, Michigan and beyond

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
When UConn lost at Michigan 59-0 last season , it was noted that the Wolverines dressed 140 players, and it seemed like they used all of them in that game.

One of those lost in the sea of maze and blue at The Big House was tight end Louis Hansen, a four-star prospect from Massachusetts who couldn’t rise on coach Jim Harbaugh’s depth chart. He got in for seven offensive plays against the Huskies , the only game action for him in 2022.

As the season ended, Hansen entered the transfer portal and UConn coaches were on him, pursuing him aggressively even as they were preparing for the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The day after Christmas, they got their tight end, and Hansen is one of seven transfers headed to play for Jim Mora in 2023.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano from Maine, linebacker Eriq Gilyard from Kansas, defensive lineman Ray Eldridge from Richmond, and defensive backs Zakhari Spears from Washington, Mumu Bin-Wahad from West Virginia and Noah Plack-Tallerico from Delaware are all on their way as part of what the program is billing as its “reload.”

Transfers played a big part in UConn’s turnaround from 1-11 to 6-7, with its first bowl appearance since 2016. Mora, with his NFL credentials, is working to create an attractive landing spot for players who want a chance to go pro, but want to move up a level or, if they’re not sure of gaining playing time at a power five school, can see the light of day for UConn. This list of transfers comes from both categories.

Hansen, 6 feet 6 and 252 pounds, was considered the 11th-best tight end in his class of 2021 and gravitated to an offense that features tight ends, but the Wolverines’ depth at every position kept him from getting playing time. He decided to come back close to home, with three year’s eligibility remaining. Hansen had 39 catches for 548 yards in 2019 as a junior a St. Sebastian’s School near Boston his last full season of football. His senior season was cancelled due to COVID. He was an academic All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan.

Here’s a look at the other new Huskies:

Joe Fagnano

Joe Fagnano, 6-3 and 225, was Maine’s QB1 in 2022, completing 57.1 percent of his passes for 2,231 yards, 15 TDs and six interceptions and rushed for 426 yards. The Black Bears finished 2-9.

The headline here, though, is that Fagnano is reuniting with Nick Charlton, former Maine head coach and now UConn’s offensive coordinator. Fagnano was one of the top freshmen in the CAA in 2019, but between the pandemic and an ankle injury, he played sparingly in 2020 and 21.

Zion Turner was the starter at quarterback as a true freshman for the Huskies last season, and will have more competition in the room next spring and summer.

Eriq Gilyard

Gilyard, 5-11 and 230, comes in as a grad transfer. He played three seasons at Central Florida and one at Kansas where he was in on 24 tackles, two for a loss, with an interception and pass break-up in 12 games. With 49 college games under his belt, he brings experience to help replace Ian Swenson and pair with Jackson Mitchell at linebacker.

Ray Eldridge

Eldridge, 6-4 and 310 , will bring some pile-pushing size to UConn’s interior line. He played 13 games for the Spiders last season, with 8 1/2 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, 37 games in his career.

Zakhari Spears

Spears, 6-2 and 180, a cornerback from Los Angeles, comes from Mora’s alma mater. He didn’t see any game action at Washington in two seasons, so he comes to UConn with his career in front of him. Spears played cornerback, safety and wide receiver, and was also a sprinter and jumper with the track team.

Noah Plack-Tallerico

Plack-Tallerico, 6-2 and 215, can give the Huskies another tall defensive back, with the experience of a grad transfer who has played in 43 college games. He was in on 93 tackles for the Blue Hens, with a high of 17 in a game against Navy.

Mumu Bin-Wahad

Bin-Wahad, 5-10, 179, played his freshman year at West Virginia, playing in five games, getting three tackles and attempting one punt return. One of the top high school prospects in Georgia, an all-stater in 2020, he restarts his career at UConn. The Huskies allowed 210 passing yards per game in 2022, and Mora, a defensive backs coach much of his career, is emphasizing depth in the that area.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

