ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: “The Support Has Been Baffling”

By Tyler Coates
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fp2B7_0kPotjYq00

Of all the snubs and surprises among the 95th Academy Award nominations , there was one that united most in a collective shock: Andrea Riseborough’s best actress nomination for her role as the title character in Momentum Pictures’ To Leslie .

Directed by Michael Morris from a screenplay by Ryan Binaco (inspired by his own relationship with his mother), To Leslie follows a woman who, many years after winning a $100,000-plus lottery jackpot, is estranged from her family and caught in the throes of addiction. When she shows up on her now-grown son’s doorstep — only to immediately cause conflict with her binge drinking — she returns to her childhood home to reckon with the past and the people she has hurt, and to get her life back on track.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

While the indie film had been absent from Oscar precursors and the awards race at large, it gained momentum just ahead of the Oscar nominations voting window thanks to a social media campaign that saw A-listers like Edward Norton, Jennifer Aniston, Susan Sarandon and Zooey Deschanel tweet their endorsements of the film. Norton and Aniston also hosted screenings of the film, as did Charlize Theron and Sarah Paulson.

While that celebrity support no doubt influenced Academy voters to consider To Leslie’ s central performance, Riseborough herself says that receiving the best actress nomination says just as much about the power of her film as it does about her performance. Just hours after hearing the news of her Oscar nom, Riseborough spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the significance of the movie and why capturing the attention and appreciation of her acting peers is so important for her.

Were you watching the livestream of the nominations announcement? There were a lot of cheers in the room when your name was called.

No, I wasn’t. My partner was watching it, and I was busying myself — sorting out socks, or looking for a sock, you know, just sort of taking my mind off of it. For the most part, [I thought that] this would not happen. It’s very difficult to imagine, considering that we’ve not really been in the running for the other previous [awards] ceremonies, and they all tend to go hand in hand.

What does this nomination mean for both you as an actor and for the film itself?

I’ll address the film first, because I think that’s the massive win. So many more people than we anticipated are going to actually have access to the film, and I hope it brings only good things in terms of being able to see it. It’s a beautiful film. It’s shot on film, and I think it’s a very simple, pure story about somebody who’s very magnetic and hugely self-destructive. People seem to have just connected so deeply with it. I’ve actually not been in this position before — not just the position that you and I are talking about today. ( Laughs .) So many people have shared deeply personal things after having seen it. [We’ve had] so many personal connections with the audience. It’s fantastic that people are going to be able to connect with that on a much larger scale. And for me, it’s such warmth to feel the support of my community, which at the end of the day, is what we all aspire for. I think in whichever industry we’re in, it’s a marker of achievement when the people you admire appreciate something you’ve been part of.

Was this a challenging role for you? The character requires you to be very raw and vulnerable.

From the moment that I read the script, I felt very much like I knew who she was if I were to play it. I do feel like each piece is a challenge for a different reason. And for this, I think, the most challenging thing was spending such a good deal of time without hope. Leslie’s really battling with that internally, and the isolation was no picnic. The creative experience was such that we became such a well-oiled machine, because we had so little time. We were shooting on film, and that gave us all sorts of different constraints. We knew we didn’t have too many takes, and there was a sense of total commitment from every crewmember, every castmember, in order to be able to realize the film.

You brought up the attention you’ve received from your peers. So many talented, A-list actors came out and endorsed the film in the past few weeks — not just bringing it to audiences’ awareness, but also helping you achieve this honor. Is there anyone in particular whose support was especially meaningful?

That list is endless, and it’s almost embarrassing to talk about. I’m still in a bit of a state of dissociation with all of that, to be honest. I’m aware it’s happened but … the support has been astounding and baffling. Maybe not everyone’s driven by this, but for me, that’s very important — being accepted by a community as an equal, to be doing things and have them be seen and appreciated. It’s important that we celebrate each other’s work; very, very important. It’s completely taken me aback.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Remembers Lisa Marie Presley Following ‘Elvis’ Oscar Nom: “I Just Wish She Was Here to Celebrate”

Austin Butler has opened up about the late Lisa Marie Presley following his Oscar nomination for best actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “[This role] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me,” Butler told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday morning, following the 2023 Oscar nominations. “There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time. And really the thing for me was just honoring the life of this man and his family. And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Nominee

It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first lead role in a Hollywood film. And it’s taken 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category. On Tuesday morning, the Malaysian-born performer, who became a movie star in Hong Kong before successfully crossing over to the global stage, received her expected Academy Award nomination for her multifaceted role in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is the first career Oscar nod for the beloved icon, 60, known stateside for her supporting (yet...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, Taylor Swift Snubbed as Brian Tyree Henry Surprises

When Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, about how Mamie Till-Mobley channeled her grief over the murder of her son Emmett Till into a movement for justice, premiered at the New York Film Festival this fall, there was seemingly instant Oscar buzz for star Danielle Deadwyler, who plays Till-Mobley, with some saying she’d win the best actress nomination. But when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, Deadwyler wasn’t even among the nominees, despite experts predicting she’d make the cut and earlier nods by awards and critics groups. And on top of that, Till, didn’t receive any nominations, even in the best song...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
POPSUGAR

Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"

The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
Consequence

Oscar Nominations 2023: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Nope to Tom Cruise to RRR

The reason to tune in every Oscar nominations morning isn’t to enjoy the presenters fumbling their way through a long list of names (though a highlight of Tuesday’s announcement was the delightful Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams getting the giggles over Animated Short Film nominee My Year of Dicks). No, the reason to get excited is to see what kind of curveballs the Academy Awards have thrown into this year’s awards season, from overlooking great dramatic achievements to recognizing artists who we thought might have gone ignored.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ DP Mandy Walker Becomes Third Woman Ever Nominated for Cinematography Oscar

Mandy Walker has become the third woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography, making her way into the final five on the strength of her work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. “I’m so excited and honored and proud,” she told The Hollywood Reporter after watching Tuesday’s 2023 Oscars nominations live, “without any sleep.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFemale Directors Shut Out Again at 2023 Academy AwardsOscars: Ireland Earns First International Feature Nomination for 'The Quiet Girl'Oscars: Rihanna Nabs First Nom for 'Black Panther' Song “I’m really proud of the movie and I know that audiences loved the film, and it did well...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is — Wait for It — the Academy

On Tuesday morning, seven years after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last announced its Oscar nominations in front of press and publicists (that announcement turned out to be the second consecutive one without any Black acting nominees, aka #OscarsSoWhite), the in-person gathering returned to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. And this time, Academy insiders, less than a year removed from “The Slap” Oscars telecast and its near record-low ratings, must have been very happy that they had an audience for an announcement that yielded some promising news for the organization and its 95th Oscars ceremony. The nominations have set...
Harper's Bazaar

Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30

The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
WEKU

5 takeaways from the Oscar nominations

War movies are big, first-time acting nominees had a great morning, and inclusion at the Oscars is still an uphill battle. All this, plus the big showing for the unconventional nominations leader.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy