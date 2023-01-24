ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Terry Francona’s beloved scooter has gone missing

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CYns_0kPotcNl00

According to local news outlets, Terry Francona’s scooter went missing over the weekend, apparently stolen from his home in downtown Cleveland. Francona, who resides in Arizona during the offseason, was in town for Guards Fest, an annual fan event held at the Huntington Convention Center. It’s believed the theft took place either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The culprit is still at large with police searching for suspects.

For years, Francona’s scooter has served as his primary transportation to and from games at Progressive Field, often interacting with fans along his route. Though it’s long been a local phenomenon, Francona’s scooter reached a wider audience in 2019 when the manager rode it during that summer’s All-Star Game parade. Francona’s trademark scooter was even depicted on his bobblehead, which the team distributed as a promotional giveaway in 2015.

After missing much of the previous season due to health issues, Francona led the rebranded Guardians to a surprise division title in 2022, earning him Manager of the Year honors for the third time. A fan favorite throughout his tenures in Boston (where he won two World Series) and Cleveland, the 63-year-old ranks third among active managers with 1,874 career victories.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Police recover former Sox manager Terry Francona's stolen scooter

By Tom Withers, AP Sports WriterCLEVELAND - The case of the stolen scooter has been solved. Cleveland police recovered Guardians manager Terry Francona's beloved two-wheeled ride on Tuesday night after it was swiped from outside his downtown apartment this past weekend. A team spokesman said police located the scooter and arrangements were being made for Francona to pick it up Wednesday. The scooter was being stored with the Cleveland Police traffic unit motorcycles. Francona, who was named AL Manager of the Year last season, has been riding a scooter from his residence to Progressive Field for years. Earlier, police spokeswoman...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car. According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
thelandcle.org

Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home

While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now ruled the October 2022 death of a 97-year-old man is a homicide. On Oct. 11, 2022, Cleveland police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Cory Ave. for a report of an elderly man found dead in his bed.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List

Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio’s ever-changing dining offerings. If you’ve ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don’t expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city’s unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians manager Terry Francona works on pizza-cooking skills: ‘Tito Pie’ coming soon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Geraci’s Slice Shop hasn’t opened yet, but Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona warmed up his pizza-cooking skills this week. Francona popped into the original Geraci’s in University Heights to make some pies and sample new menu items for the slice shop, which aims to open in downtown Cleveland this April. Francona is an investor in the eatery, which is located in the former Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta at 603 Prospect Ave.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy