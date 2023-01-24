Terry Francona’s beloved scooter has gone missing

According to local news outlets, Terry Francona’s scooter went missing over the weekend, apparently stolen from his home in downtown Cleveland. Francona, who resides in Arizona during the offseason, was in town for Guards Fest, an annual fan event held at the Huntington Convention Center. It’s believed the theft took place either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The culprit is still at large with police searching for suspects.

For years, Francona’s scooter has served as his primary transportation to and from games at Progressive Field, often interacting with fans along his route. Though it’s long been a local phenomenon, Francona’s scooter reached a wider audience in 2019 when the manager rode it during that summer’s All-Star Game parade. Francona’s trademark scooter was even depicted on his bobblehead, which the team distributed as a promotional giveaway in 2015.

After missing much of the previous season due to health issues, Francona led the rebranded Guardians to a surprise division title in 2022, earning him Manager of the Year honors for the third time. A fan favorite throughout his tenures in Boston (where he won two World Series) and Cleveland, the 63-year-old ranks third among active managers with 1,874 career victories.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram