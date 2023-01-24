ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 30? Peter Rosalita, Mandy Harvey …

By Marcus James Dixon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wa500_0kPotZgS00

Episode 5 of “ America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ” will air Monday, January 30 on NBC , with the fifth set of 10 acts ( out of 60 total acts ) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell , Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews . Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the judges’ Golden Buzzer (which will be a group decision in Week 5) and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans (whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode). That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition.

So who’s performing on January 30 on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars”? NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of all of the upcoming acts. They are:

Peter Rosalita
Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 16

Axel Blake
Comedian from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2022 — WINNER

Mandy Harvey
Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 12

Yumbo Dump
Variety act from “Asia’s Got Talent” 2017 and “America’s Got Talent” Season 13

Mervant Vera
Magician from “America’s Got Talent” Season 17

Tom Ball
Singer from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2022

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team
Variety act from “America’s Got Talent” Season 16

Jasper Cherry
Magician from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2021

Ana-Maria Mărgean
Ventriloquist from “Romania’s Got Talent” 2021 — WINNER

Archie Williams
Singer from “America’s Got Talent” Season 15

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

Remember, any act from any country (including past winners) is eligible to compete on “AGT: All-Stars.” Episode 5’s lineup will spotlight two such worldwide champions: comedian Axel Blake from “Britain’s Got Talent” 2022 and ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean from “Romania’s Got Talent” 2021. Meanwhile, viewers of the American version of the program will surely be excited to see child singer Peter Rosalita and deaf singer Mandy Harvey both return to the stage.

So far the following acts have advanced to the finale: hand balancers Bello Sisters , aerialist Aidan Bryant , saxophonist Avery Dixon and aerialists Power Duo (all via the superfan voters), light-up dance group Light Balance Kids (via Howie’s Golden Buzzer), chorale group Detroit Youth Choir (via Terry’s Golden Buzzer), comedian Mike E. Winfield (via Simon’s Golden Buzzer), and child magician Aidan McCann (via Heidi’s Golden Buzzer). Who will join them this week? Stay tuned.

In a video trailer for “All-Stars,” which is a spin-off of the popular summer reality TV series “ America’s Got Talent ,” Terry proclaimed that “Got Talent” shows “have created some of the biggest stars on the planet.” That’s certainly true — just look at the Las Vegas strip any day of the week. Terry continued on, “Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

