ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Adidas Sued Again Over ‘Authentic’ NHL Jerseys

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago

Another consumer is suing Adidas America over the authenticity of the brand’s hockey jerseys.

Brent Charette of Riverview, Mich. filed a class action lawsuit against the athleticwear company on Jan. 14 alleging that the quality of its National Hockey League (NHL) jerseys is lower than those worn on the ice by hockey players, and that they are misleadingly identified and marketed as “authentic” to consumers.

Charette filed the suit after purchasing an authentic Detroit Red Wings Adidas jersey, alleging that he either wouldn’t have bought the product or opted to pay less for it if he was aware the jersey wasn’t identical to those worn on the ice by NFL players.

The class action complaint, filed in a federal court in the Eastern District of Michigan, is seeking collective damages of at least $5 million.

Charette’s complaint claims that the jerseys’ fight strap, component on the lower interior back, is of lower quality than the on-ice iteration, that the jerseys’ fabric carries half the thickness and that the stitching is weaker and less durable. Additionally, the suit calls out the merchandise as having a smaller neck hole and different “dimples” from the on-ice equivalent. The products are also made in Indonesia instead of Canada, where official NHL jerseys are manufactured, according to the complaint.

“The jerseys have more in common with what is commonly described as ‘replica’ or even counterfeit authentic jerseys than those worn by players on the ice during games,” the lawsuit states. “The value of the Product that Plaintiff purchased was materially less than its value as represented by Defendant.”

An Adidas spokesperson told Sourcing Journal the company does not comment on pending legal matters.

Adidas authorizes third-party stores and websites such as Fanatics to market the jerseys as “authentic” by labeling them with names such as “Home Authentic Primegreen Jersey” and “Authentic Pro Player Jersey,” the lawsuit states.

As a result of the “authentic” labeling, customers are being misled to believe the products are the same jerseys as those worn by actual players on the ice, and are paying a premium for the jerseys, according to the complaint.

The suit is similar to separate class action complaints filed last year by David Inouye of Gibsonton,  Fla. and Ryan Smith of Frankfort, N.Y, both of which alleged that Adidas NHL jerseys are misleadingly identified and marketed as “authentic.” Consumers, the complaints charge, are expecting “they are purchasing jerseys identical to those worn on the ice by NHL players.”

Each class action made the same arguments related to the jerseys’ physical features as Charette’s complaint did, including criticisms of the fight strap, fabric thickness and stitching, also noting that the products were “more accurately described as ‘replicas.’

Both lawsuits from Charette and Smith cited Dick’s Sporting Goods’ description of the Adidas jerseys, with the retailer identifying the three types of hockey jerseys as Authentic, Official and Replica. According to the sporting goods retailer, “Not all jerseys are cut from the same cloth,” because “some might be designed for in-game action, while others are best suited for your gameday party.”

The suits pointed to content from hockey fans which called out the Adidas jerseys for their differences versus the on-ice product.

All three suits cited a June 2021 article by AJ Strong, entitled, “Stop Calling Adidas NHL Jerseys Authentic,” which provided detailed facts about why “it’s disingenuous and misleading for Adidas to call [the jerseys] ‘authentic’ or ‘authentic pro’” and recommended “Adidas call[s] those jerseys what they are… replicas.”

Strong also notified Adidas that the jerseys’ average price of $179 was $50 greater than what comparable replica NHL jerseys are sold for.

The complaints from Charette and Smith also cited another blogger, identified as “Rezrection,” who notified Adidas of similar concerns and posted a nine-minute video about the merchandise on YouTube. The video detailed numerous ways in which the authentic Adidas NHL jerseys were deficient compared to the on-ice jerseys.

Charette’s suit specifically accuses Adidas of violating state consumer laws, breaching express warranty, negligent misrepresentation, fraud and unjust enrichment.

The plaintiff seeks to represent a class of Michigan consumers who bought an “authentic” Adidas NHL jersey, plus a consumer fraud multi-state class of consumers from Utah, South Dakota, Kansas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alaska, Hawaii and South Carolina.

Coincidentally, Adidas and the NHL revealed last July that their partnership will conclude following the 2023-2024 hockey season, meaning that the athleticwear giant will no longer be the league’s official supplier of uniforms and apparel roughly one year from now.

Adidas is among the many athletic companies that can’t seem to escape the constant barrage of litigation. The brand recently lost a high-profile trademark infringement lawsuit it levied against Thom Browne on accusations that the luxury fashion brand was copying its distinctive “three stripes” design . And in November, Adidas got slapped with accusations that it was monitoring customer service chats and using them for financial gain without consent.

Meanwhile, Adidas is also currently facing a class action lawsuit from 2021 alleging it engaged in the business practice of advertising fictitious reference prices and corresponding “phantom discounts” on Adidas-branded outlet merchandise sold in select outlet stores in California.

That’s not even getting into the fallout from the German sneaker giant’s very public split with Kanye “Ye” West, which stemmed from antisemitic remarks and a plethora of other controversies. While no lawsuits have stemmed from the split, Adidas stands to lose future revenue and profit from the divorce. Analysts from Baird estimated that Yeezy generated around $1.7 billion in annual revenues for Adidas and the company itself says it has about $500 million worth of Yeezy product it’s trying to redo .

Adidas cut its full-year net income expectations in half immediately after the Ye partnership dissolved, forecasting 250 million euros ($271.9 million), down from a target of around 500 million euros ($543.9 million).

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

What to Make of the Adidas Hoax Heard Around the World

No, Adidas didn’t christen a Cambodian trade union leader as its co-CEO. And no, the German sportswear juggernaut did not launch a line of clothing, featuring “lust-have” designs by Bad Bunny and Pharrell Williams, that stiffed Cambodian garment workers wore “non-stop” for half a year to make visible their suffering. It was all part of a publicity stunt by prankster activists The Yes Men, working with the Clean Clothes Campaign, to “highlight Adidas’s hypocrisy” ​​when it comes to reports of wage theft and other labor rights violations. “The news of their game-changing ethics program is sadly fake, but the suffering of Adidas...
Sourcing Journal

Under Armour Victorious in Trademark Infringement Suit

A federal court in Maryland ordered women’s active lifestyle brand Armorina to change its name, settling a trademark infringement lawsuit with Under Armour nearly four years in the making. Judge Deborah Broadman ruled on Jan. 17 that Armorina may continue to make and sell its products under a non-infringing name, but will no longer use the moniker in any form. The jury’s verdict found the New York-based company liable of trademark infringement, unfair competition and brand dilution, citing “irreparable harm” done to the Under Armour business. “Defendant Armorina Inc. ‘infringed by using its Armorina mark in a manner likely to cause confusion...
MARYLAND STATE
Sourcing Journal

How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sourcing Journal

This Apparel Company Will Only Use 100% US Cotton

Next Level Apparel wants to be sure the cotton making its blank apparel isn’t linked to forced-labor cotton. The wholesale producer and seller of blank apparel in the U.S. has taken two significant steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Next Level Apparel (NLA) is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers use 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton for purchase orders placed after Feb. 1, 2023. This is ahead of the company’s original goal of 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton, which was tied to a larger initiative to nearshore its supply chain, by 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure...
Sourcing Journal

This Denim Startup Was ‘Designed to Shut Down’

Benim Denim calls itself a startup that is “designed to shut down.” Indeed the month-old Swedish firm will “live” only as long as its 170-meter roll of deadstock denim—partly made from Circulose, a material derived from recycled jeans—will allow it. Even the brand’s lookbook, which debuted last week, was choreographed and shot with the end in sight. It depicts Benim Denim’s “funeral service,” complete with mourners decked in double raw denim—the “only suit you need,” the firm said. Made by Malmö Industries in the coastal city that shares the factory’s name, the Canadian tuxedo combines a pair of loose, oversized jeans with a...
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Sourcing Journal

Skechers: Who Needs Hypebeasts When You’ve Got the High Earners?

Skechers seems to be winning the casual sneakers game. And the comfort shoe company is doing it by challenging chief competitors with a growth strategy that includes betting big on China, widening its global distribution network and putting money on a new, upstart sport. According to Cowen’s Proprietary Consumer Tracker Survey, 18.6 percent of the 1,371 respondents surveyed throughout 2022 indicated that Skechers was their preferred sneaker for casual wear. That is behind only Nike’s 25 percent share, and ahead of third-place Adidas at 10 percent share. It appears Skechers gained a little ground last year, with preference share rising from 17.9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Sustainable Shoe Factory Coming to Mississippi

The push for Made in the USA apparel and footwear notched another victory earlier this month when Shloop, a startup shoe company from Jackson, Miss., said it will be opening a manufacturing facility in nearby Meridian. “We’re starting internally; proving to the world what we can make here in Mississippi,” co-founder Ryan Hunt told WKO-TV. “We’re out to prove we can make a highly desirable product in a more sustainable way than in Asia, and we’re hoping to open that to big brand partners, too.” Production at the facility is expected to start by the beginning of 2024. The 30,000-square-foot plant, built...
MERIDIAN, MS
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Boom Ahead? What to Watch Early in 2023

The bankruptcy blues are coming for retail. After Bed Bath & Beyond warned it might have no other option but to file for bankruptcy, the home goods chain has sparked a flurry of interest and activity this month, with Authentic Brands Group this week surfacing as a possible contender, though a spokeswoman for the Reebok owner declined to comment on reports of the company’s rumored interest “at this time.” Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond suggests it could end up finding a buyer or winding up with a fairly tidy, pre-pack Chapter 11 bankruptcy in which creditors, the debtor and the buyer...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sourcing Journal

Some of the World’s Biggest Brands Just Signed the Pakistan Accord

It’s official: Bestseller, C&A, H&M Group, Otto Group, Calvin Klein parent PVH Corp. and Zara owner Inditex have signed the Pakistan Accord, the first expansion of the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Garment Industry beyond Bangladesh’s borders. Now they’re urging the rest of the industry to join its “collective commitment” to boost safety standards at supplier factories in the South Asian nation. “The International Accord aims to protect the health and safety of millions of workers while helping the industry achieve sustainable growth in exports,” the brands—all of them members of the International Accord’s steering committee—wrote in a joint...
Sourcing Journal

Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton

Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
Sourcing Journal

Lawsuit Says Nike’s Done Playing ‘Whac-a-Mole’ with BAPE

After a cease-and-desist letter sent in August to an outdated address didn’t produce its desired outcome, Nike filed its latest trademark infringement lawsuit against BAPE on Wednesday in New York’s Southern District Court. The five-count, 28-page lawsuit asserts that BAPE, a company that was spawned in Japan in 1993, its name a shortened version of A Bathing Ape, has been copying Nike’s design for its iconic Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 shoes since 2021. In the complaint, Nike attorneys indicate they have known BAPE to have a long history of trademark infringement, but only now has it become a big...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

No Details on How Many Jobs Hanesbrands Is Cutting

Hanesbrands said it is cutting back on payroll amid fiscal challenges and falling sales. “We continue to operate in a very challenging environment, and we must focus on controlling costs as we continue to execute our Full Potential plan,” Kirk Savile, senior vice president, corporate affairs and communications for Hanesbrands, told Sourcing Journal. “As a result, we made the difficult decision to eliminate a number of positions across our company. These are valued associates, and we thank them for their many contributions to Hanesbrands.” The Hanes, Champion, Bali and Playtex owner declined to specify how many jobs would be impacted by the...
Sourcing Journal

Foot Locker, Bloomingdale’s Facing Same Privacy Claims as Adidas, Crocs

In a court filing so similar to the ones he filed against Adidas and Crocs a month ago that large portions of it are copied and pasted, attorney Scott Ferrell of the Pacific Trial Attorneys took aim at Foot Locker in the U.S. District Court of Northern California. Once again, the claim cites violations of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, a 1967 piece of legislation intended to forbid phone-tapping, that Ferrell argues—and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has held—applies to chat communications as well. “To enable the wiretapping, Defendant has covertly embedded code into its chat feature that automatically records...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Actress Barbie Ferreira Designs ‘Dream’ Levi’s 501s

What does your “dream” pair of Levi’s 501 jeans look like? That’s the question Levi’s posed to its latest collaborator: model and actress Barbie Ferreira.  The result is a 501 upcycled from existing garments that’s “baggy in all the right places.”  Available now on Levi’s app for $198, Ferreira’s jeans capture her “cyber-y, glitchy, internet-inspired aesthetic” and love for thrifting. Based on the 501—which will celebrate its 150th anniversary this year—the jean features an oversized fit that doesn’t bunch or sag.  The two versions of the jean are overdyed in either a deep blue or a forest green. The overdyeing was inspired by a...
Sourcing Journal

Let’s Put an End to Cotton’s Scapegoat Status

As 2023 gets under way, we continue to deal with many problems from last year. Let’s see: we have inflation, uneven demand, mixed retail sales, high inventories, uncertain consumers, and trade friction, just to name a few headwinds. But we also have thorny issues, like sustainability, that continue to nag the industry. It’s curious to hear from executives when the topic of sustainability arises. The most noteworthy observation is that everyone defines “sustainability” differently. Actually, that’s nothing new. But it begs the question, if folks can’t decide on a standard definition, then, lacking a common framework, sustainability may not be appropriately...
ALABAMA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Canadian Vegan Shoe Brand Gets $2.5M Investment

Grounded People, the vegan shoe brand that launched online on Christmas Eve of 2021, has acquired $2.5 million in funding from Canadian venture capital group Right Season Investments Corp., which, like the footwear startup, also hails from Vancouver. “We see the industry is about the explode. The goal of sustainable footwear is an $8 billion a year industry that’s projected to grow even larger,” said Tyler Lewis, CEO and Director of Right Season. “Grounded looks really strong. They’ve got a great following and a great overall image.” Lewis pointed to Nike‘s April ad campaign with Billie Eilish as proof of sustainability having...
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Colombia Taps MySizeID Sizing Tech

Estudio de Moda S.A.S., a Colombia-based retail company with a portfolio of brands including Diesel, Celio, Superdry, Marithe François Girbaud, Replay, is set to implement the MySizeID sizing technology on its Diesel Colombia ecommerce site. MySizeID uses algorithms and AI to match shoppers with an optimized fit based on a brand’s product-specific sizing chart. It says the solution’s more accurate size recommendations reduces product returns. Returns have been identified as the $761 billion albatross around retail’s neck, with as many as 91 percent of merchants reporting that returns are accelerating faster than revenue, a recent survey from Appriss Retail and Incisiv indicated. An estimated 70...
Sourcing Journal

Why Law Enforcement Should Be Retail’s Biggest Collab: ‘Losses Are Getting Larger’

Most of the disruptions and frustrations encountered by retailer are beyond their control. While the industry can’t do much about pandemics, recessions, climate change and geopolitical conflicts, one damaging aspect the industry can do something about is theft and shoplifting. To that end, David Johnson, the National Retail Federation’s VP of loss prevention and retail operations, led a panel discussion with members of state and federal agencies as well as retail to discuss how all parties can partner to get a handle on the rash of increasingly violent and sophisticated organized crime rackets that are severely impacting retailers’ bottom lines. “I believe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Crate & Barrel Explains How it Turns Product Returns into Opportunity

Returns are a given in retail, but prioritizing the customer experience across the supply chain can lower the volume and financial impact of reverse logistics. Consumers have come to expect free returns, and many are “taking advantage of that free ride,” noted Tony Sciarrotta, executive director of the Reverse Logistics Association, during a session at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show. In fashion, bracketing—or buying multiple sizes and colors with plans to return the excess—is rampant. Return rates have also grown as sales moved from physical stores to online, resulting in escalating financial and environmental costs tied to single-use packaging materials, shipping, and...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy