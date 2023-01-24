ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

9NEWS

Public asked to stay away from dead birds in city parks

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) reminded the public on Wednesday to not touch dead birds in public parks. With the highly pathogenic avian influenza impacting birds in the area, DDPHE and Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) asked that people report dead birds and wildlife in city parks to 311.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont out and about: Coffee with Council this weekend

Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades

Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
K99

Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado

You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Bear smiles, waves captured on Boulder wildlife camera

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder-area bear was caught striking poses, bearing smiles and even waving at one of many wildlife cameras that the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) uses to monitor sensitive habitats. The bear was originally captured hamming it up for the camera back...
BOULDER, CO
B100

UPDATE: Police Say Poisoned Man’s Rat Poison Was NOT From Taco Bell

Authorities in Colorado do not believe that a Taco Bell employee added rat poison to a customer's meal, despite news headlines and allegations from the customer Friday claiming they did. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday in response to claims from a customer that he was poisoned...
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Good morning, Longmont!

Cloudy and colder; a little snow at times in the afternoon with little or no accumulation. A little snow at times in the evening with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and colder. Sunday. 13 °F. Mostly cloudy and colder with a flurry. Sunday Night. -3 °F. Frigid...
LONGMONT, CO
cpr.org

A Colorado mother and daughter share their abortion stories, 50 years apart

It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court decided to legalize abortion in the U.S., and it’s been less than a year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Before the landmark case, people would travel thousands of miles for abortion care, sometimes to other countries. After, many were afforded accessible and legal abortion.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Frigid temps coming to Colorado: How cold will it get this weekend?

COLORADO, USA — Buckle up, Colorado, temperatures are going to drop even lower this weekend. A series of arctic cold fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing frigid temperatures and snow showers to the Centennial State. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

