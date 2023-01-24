Read full article on original website
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer. But the Couple Didn’t Let that WinGochi EzFort Collins, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada breweryBrittany AnasArvada, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Public asked to stay away from dead birds in city parks
DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) reminded the public on Wednesday to not touch dead birds in public parks. With the highly pathogenic avian influenza impacting birds in the area, DDPHE and Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) asked that people report dead birds and wildlife in city parks to 311.
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
Hold on to your pets: Coyotes aggressive during mating season
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding pet owners that coyotes are entering their mating season which can increase aggression.
Longmont out and about: Coffee with Council this weekend
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades
Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Sub-Zero Temperatures Forecasted Next Week For Northern Colorado
You better be ready to bundle up starting Saturday evening as a cold front will move through Colorado bringing sub-zero temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill could plummet to as low as 20 below over the course of a few nights. The Colorado area that could...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
Bear smiles, waves captured on Boulder wildlife camera
BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder-area bear was caught striking poses, bearing smiles and even waving at one of many wildlife cameras that the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) uses to monitor sensitive habitats. The bear was originally captured hamming it up for the camera back...
UPDATE: Police Say Poisoned Man’s Rat Poison Was NOT From Taco Bell
Authorities in Colorado do not believe that a Taco Bell employee added rat poison to a customer's meal, despite news headlines and allegations from the customer Friday claiming they did. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday in response to claims from a customer that he was poisoned...
Good morning, Longmont!
Cloudy and colder; a little snow at times in the afternoon with little or no accumulation. A little snow at times in the evening with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy and colder. Sunday. 13 °F. Mostly cloudy and colder with a flurry. Sunday Night. -3 °F. Frigid...
cpr.org
A Colorado mother and daughter share their abortion stories, 50 years apart
It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court decided to legalize abortion in the U.S., and it’s been less than a year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Before the landmark case, people would travel thousands of miles for abortion care, sometimes to other countries. After, many were afforded accessible and legal abortion.
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Dog rescued from fire in Broomfield
Firefighters rescued a dog from a small fire at a home in Broomfield Tuesday night.
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Frigid temps coming to Colorado: How cold will it get this weekend?
COLORADO, USA — Buckle up, Colorado, temperatures are going to drop even lower this weekend. A series of arctic cold fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing frigid temperatures and snow showers to the Centennial State. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Male arrested in Boulder-area stabbing and auto theft
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, officers arrested 27-year-old Michael Chunn in Denver following a string of incidents that occurred in Boulder County spanning from the late evening hours of Jan. 24 into the morning hours of Jan. 25. Chunn, a resident of Gunbarrel, located in unincorporated Boulder County, Colorado, was transported...
Woman gets eviction notice after rent assistance mix-up
A mix-up in Colorado's emergency rental assistance program left a Parker woman in fear of financial ruin.
