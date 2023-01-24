Read full article on original website
Remember When Idaho Student Took Judge Judy’s Chair For Episode?
Anyone who has owned a television since the nineties knows who Judith Susan Sheindlin is. What you may not know or remember was that an Idaho college student once wore the famous gavel pounder's robe for an episode of Judge Judy back in 2019. Judge Judy has been on television...
Want An Idaho Winter Hot Tub Built For A King? Call These Dudes
There's nothing better than hot tubbing on a cold winter day. If you're in the market for a unique tub for your Idaho home and want it built right, there's a crew that has its own YouTube channel that you might want to reach out to that has the man-power and tools to construct one that's fit for a Nordic king.
Popular Television Star ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Plans Boise Visit
Idaho is growing used to seeing big stars and celebrities visit--whether it's a low key visit, like we often see in resort towns or a major concert, Idaho is on the map. The Kardashians love Coeur d'Alene and Elon Musk has even spent time in Sun Valley. Who is next...
Old Man Winter Hammers Idaho Drought
Let’s offer prayers for a couple more months of winter and some spring rains. Over the last two weeks, the drought plaguing Idaho has been in steady retreat. You may recall that a few weeks ago I was writing about the entire stretch of the southern state line was still in severe drought. Then there was improvement last week. There was an improvement in Owyhee County and in the east near Bear Lake. This week, there are parts of just five counties still under the severe designation. You can see the actual map by clicking here.
You Can Sound Off on Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Debacle
Everyone in the Magic Valley has an opinion on the Lava Ridge wind project. As well as two other massive proposals for wind farms in the valley. Or, at least every one I’ve talked to about the massive eyesores that could be on the way. We’ve got to stop...
Why Idaho is Better Than Montana, Chapter Two
Of course, Idaho is the hands-down winner. All the self-centered, crooked, and bloodthirsty ranchers are on the Montana side of the state line. I know this because I saw it on the Paramount Network. And most of Montana is simply cheatgrass and insects. At one roadside toilet on Interstate 15, signs warn you of rattlesnakes. The brochures never mentioned this when I decided to vacation in the Big Sky State. The only reason I go there is that nobody knows me, whereas. In Idaho, people lock their doors when they see me coming. Oh, and Montana also has Jon Tester. What do you expect of a man who gets his hair cut by a union barber? Heck, Jim Risch doesn’t even need a barber.
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
Is Idaho a Good State to Start a Business In?
With so many new businesses having to move to Idaho over the last few years, there has to be a reason. Idaho ranks as the fifth best state to start a new business in, ranking 9 in business environment, 21 in access to resources, and 10 in business costs. Utah was number one in access to resources, which makes the lower ranking for Idaho, not as bad, since Utah isn't that far, especially from the Magic Valley. Idaho ranks number one in the entire country in average growth in the number of small businesses. One other interesting number is that Utah ranks number one in the shortest hours per work week. Maybe Idaho should try to do that as well.
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
Quit Complaining About Driving in Idaho! Why It isn’t that Bad
It doesn't matter where you live, most people will complain about traffic or driving in some form. Either there are too many potholes, too many people, somebody not using a turn signal, too many slow cars, too many fast cars, somebody cutting you off, or some other problem to complain about. Being a driver is like being Goldie Locks. There needs to be nobody on the road and unless everyone drives exactly like you, it is wrong, but if drivers follow your rules, then it is just right. While many of us will continue to complain when we are behind the wheel, we might be wasting our breath and not have much to complain about. How does driving in Idaho compare to other states in the country and what states are the best and worst to drive in?
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
South Idaho Farm Relic Likely Left Behind By Lewis & Clark Scout
Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150 anniversary in 2022. It took decades of exploration and fatalities from those who braved horrendous conditions to put the country on notice of what a marvel this region spanning Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming was. The first time I visited Yellowstone National Park I had...
Idaho Motorist Traumatized By Movie Scene Shares Road Safety Pics
If you've seen it, then you know. An Idaho motorist posted to social media recently and credited a 2003 horror film with making him a more cautious driver, especially when following a logging truck. Films can leave lasting impacts on people. I know the first time I saw the truck...
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley
Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Where Are People Moving To Idaho From
It won’t be a surprise that the majority of the move-ins are from California but Washington, Oregon, and Utah were also big contributors according to data from the University of Idaho and the Idaho Transportation Department. Data shows 21,010 Californians moving into Idaho and 10,499 from Washington in 2021.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
Trends Indicate Idaho Gas To Rise To Over $4 A Gallon By March
As oil demand, Russian military actions, and economic restrictions overseas due to lingering Covid-19 complications continue to have global repercussions, American petroleum consumers can expect to see rising fuel costs continue into the spring and summer of 2023. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho is currently...
What Would You Do? Fire and a Gas Leak at Restaurants in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you were sitting in a restaurant eating a meal and somebody yelled fire or gas leak? If you don't see anything or smell anything would you run out? Would you finish your meal? Does it depend on what kind of food you are eating or where you are in the eating process if you take it outside with you? If you were done or almost done, do you still ask for a refund? There have been a couple of instances lately in the Magic Valley to raise these questions, and if you were eating when they took place, what would you do?
