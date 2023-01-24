Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 130-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. BOUNCING BACK – In the game after the Pistons gave up a season-worst 49 points in a quarter, they scored a season-best 43 points in Thursday’s third quarter. And after one of their most dispiriting losses of the season, they bounced back in Brooklyn for one of their most uplifting wins. It was a perfect storm in Monday’s loss, the Pistons clearly out of the normal rhythm of the season with a cross-Atlantic trip thrown into the middle of January and facing a Milwaukee team buoyed by the returns of its two best players. The Pistons did it with one of their most balanced scoring distributions of the season, too. They had seven players hit double figures before scoring leader Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished with 11 points after scoring two on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half. His free throws with 20 seconds left sealed the win. Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter, recovering from a slow start. The Pistons led by three after a strong first quarter, sparked by Jaden Ivey scoring all of their first 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 free throws in the first four minutes, and trailed by one at halftime before their 43-point third quarter. Ivey and Killian Hayes both finished with 16 points and Ivey’s eight assists led the Pistons.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO