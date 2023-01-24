Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast
Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Timberwolves at Pelicans (1/25/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Minnesota and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2-4: New Orleans record in the second game of back-to-backs this season, but 1-0 when both halves of the...
NBA
Everybody scream! The oral history of the Pelicans' amazing comeback win over the Timberwolves
Sometimes the stars align, and a star is born. Sometimes the past, present and future collide in a great big bang. And sometimes New Orleans throws a party, and everyone has more fun than a human being should be allowed to have. It all happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in...
NBA
Hornets Fall Behind Big Early To Phoenix In Road-Trip-Closing Loss
Charlotte Trims 30-PT Deficit to Eight, Can’t Match Suns’ Season-High-Tying 22 3-Pointers. Outside of a late surge in the second quarter, the Charlotte Hornets were simply just overmatched in the finale of their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. Terry Rozier led...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
NBA
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic
ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA
Pistons bounce back to clip Nets as 8 hit double figures
Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 130-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. BOUNCING BACK – In the game after the Pistons gave up a season-worst 49 points in a quarter, they scored a season-best 43 points in Thursday’s third quarter. And after one of their most dispiriting losses of the season, they bounced back in Brooklyn for one of their most uplifting wins. It was a perfect storm in Monday’s loss, the Pistons clearly out of the normal rhythm of the season with a cross-Atlantic trip thrown into the middle of January and facing a Milwaukee team buoyed by the returns of its two best players. The Pistons did it with one of their most balanced scoring distributions of the season, too. They had seven players hit double figures before scoring leader Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished with 11 points after scoring two on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half. His free throws with 20 seconds left sealed the win. Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter, recovering from a slow start. The Pistons led by three after a strong first quarter, sparked by Jaden Ivey scoring all of their first 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 3 free throws in the first four minutes, and trailed by one at halftime before their 43-point third quarter. Ivey and Killian Hayes both finished with 16 points and Ivey’s eight assists led the Pistons.
NBA
Trajan Langdon on Pelicans roster, early season adversity | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, Joe Cardosi recaps the recent Pelicans losses and the return of Brandon Ingram against the Minnesota Timberwolves, plus hear radio highlights from radio play by play announcer Todd Graffagnini and color analyst John DeShazier breaks down the final play against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
NBA
Bulls struggle in 4th quarter, fall to Hornets 111-96
It used to be the six scariest words in the NBA season: You’re playing a Michael Jordan team. It still was for the Bulls Thursday - even though it wasn’t supposed to be - when owner Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets took the Air out of the Bulls in a 111-96 Charlotte victory.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Thunder
The Wine & Gold close out their three-game roadie on Friday night – traveling to Oklahoma City for a matchup with the surprising young Thunder at Paycom Center. On Thursday night in Houston, the Cavaliers got a much-needed blowout victory – running out to a 26-point halftime lead and barely looking back after intermission, with Darius Garland leading the way on his 23rd birthday. Cleveland dominated in the near-wire-to-wire win – tallying 40 points off 22 Houston turnovers while committing just 10 miscues of their own. The Cavs handed out 29 assists, drilled 15 triples and got a combined 35 points from their bench in the win.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks
Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 110
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Things didn't look good for the Pacers in the first half on Tuesday night against Chicago, as the Blue & Gold seemed on their way to an eighth straight loss. But Indiana mounted a furious rally in the second half....
NBA
"Maintaining That Mental Edge" | Utah Breaks Up Homestand For Road Showdown With Portland
Speaking with reporters postgame following their 120-102 victory over Charlotte on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy was asked about the dog days of January. It's widely known that the games following the turn of the new year until the beginning of the All-Star break are arguably the most difficult. It's when the day-to-day grind becomes extremely difficult, and mental/physical lapses become more apparent.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Bucks
Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (24-26) are back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday for a marquee matchup with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (31-17). The Pacers have dropped eight of nine games with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, but...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.26.23
GAME NIGHT FROM CHARLOTTE: Bulls (22-25, 9-15 on the road) at Hornets: (13-36, 5-16 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Hornets: Rozier: 21 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Continue Their Win Streak as the Spurs Come to Town
Last Matchup: 1/20/23 – LAC 131- SAS 126 | Kawhi Leonard: 36 – Keldon Johnson: 23. In their three wins against the Spurs this season, the Clippers have a combined 50.5 three- point percentage (51-of-101). In the last 30 years, the Clippers have had a better single- season three-point percentage against just one team, the Timberwolves in 2020-21 (51.0%, min. 70 3PA).
NBA
FOX 8 Madeline Adams on Zion Williamson's All-Star nod, return of Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Fox 8 sports anchor and reporter Madeline Adams joins the show (9:45) to discuss Zion Williamson’s All-Star nod, which NBA players may have been left out during All-Star voting, what she’s been most impressed by this season regarding Zion, and the differences she sees from last season’s team.
Comments / 0