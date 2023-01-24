If you’ve never heard of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, their mission is “to enhance the vibrancy of the Upper Ohio Valley through meaningful charitable actions, strategic and initiative-driven investments, and thoughtful community leadership.” This involves offering scholarships to local students, grants, and programs that help community engagement. One of their programs is a summer Community Leadership Intern Program (CLIP) which places college students at local companies and nonprofit organizations according to their field of study. I was lucky enough to participate in the CLIP program this past summer, and I hope that by sharing my experience, others will be inspired to apply themselves.

