I Completed the Community Leader Internship Program, And This Is What I Learned…
If you’ve never heard of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, their mission is “to enhance the vibrancy of the Upper Ohio Valley through meaningful charitable actions, strategic and initiative-driven investments, and thoughtful community leadership.” This involves offering scholarships to local students, grants, and programs that help community engagement. One of their programs is a summer Community Leadership Intern Program (CLIP) which places college students at local companies and nonprofit organizations according to their field of study. I was lucky enough to participate in the CLIP program this past summer, and I hope that by sharing my experience, others will be inspired to apply themselves.
weelunk.com
Former Wheeling Blessed Martin School Honored This Week
“This ceremony, it wasn’t born from complaints. There weren’t protests demanding this happened. It’s happening right now because it’s the right thing to do and it’s long overdue. These events make sure we understand history from both sides.” – Ron Scott. It’s not...
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
Daily Athenaeum
Snip WV helps spay and neuter local pets at a low cost
A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost. The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Harrison County Commission exploring possible sale of bonds for Menards development
The Commission voted to send a letter to a brokerage company regarding the sale of bonds related to the Charles Pointe development, specifically the Menards area.
Lung cancer-causing gas may be flowing into your home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer. It’s completely undetectable to the naked eye. And high levels of it may be seeping into your house right now. Radon is a radioactive gas that rises up from the earth, and Ohio County health officials are telling us that what we can’t […]
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WDTV
Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help to identify a man involved in an alleged shoplifting. Authorities said he is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Hill, Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message...
WHIZ
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.
WFMJ.com
Federal prison in Columbiana Co. hiring for full range of jobs
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is hiring workers for its location in Columbiana County. FCI Elkton is looking to add staff for a full range of jobs. The facility is hosting a hiring event as part of National Recruitment Day on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FCI Elkton Training Center at 8730 Scroggs Road.
Woman sentenced for her role in death of 4-year-old boy in Marion County
A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death by abuse of a 4-year-old boy in Marion County.
WFMJ.com
AT&T sues East Liverpool over damaged equipment
The City of East Liverpool is being sued by a phone company for damage done to it’s underground equipment. Ohio Bell Telephone Company, doing business as AT&T, filed the suit in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court seeking $35,000 to recover the cost of repairing underground equipment allegedly damaged by a city excavator on January 27, 2021 at West 9th and Dresden Ave.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
