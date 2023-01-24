ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Tre Mitchell brings multiple skills to West Virginia

Tre Mitchell had all the accolades and all of the tools. While in prep school, he was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut. He scored more than 1,000 points there at Woodstock Academy, where he played his junior and senior years.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Auburn Tigers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 80-77 win over Auburn. The win was the Mountaineers' second over a ranked team this year, and helped the Big 12 to a 7-3 win in the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there’s no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins’ team needs to get.
