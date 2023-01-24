Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marion Co., West Virginia, superintendent discusses winter weather obstacles, plans of action
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With winter now in full swing, Marion County Schools is dealing with a host of weather-related obstacles, from hazardous road conditions to HVAC systems in older school buildings. Because of the vast number of backroads in the county, some school buses have a difficult...
Tre Mitchell brings multiple skills to West Virginia
Tre Mitchell had all the accolades and all of the tools. While in prep school, he was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut. He scored more than 1,000 points there at Woodstock Academy, where he played his junior and senior years.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Auburn Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 80-77 win over Auburn. The win was the Mountaineers' second over a ranked team this year, and helped the Big 12 to a 7-3 win in the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
West Virginia finishes job against No. 15 Auburn, 80-77
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia ever finds the killer instinct that allows great teams to assert their greatness game after game, this WVU basketball team may just be building toward a huge finish on the 2022-23 season. You remember, the season began so well — a...
Mountaineers set to meet TCU Saturday in Fort Worth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After a week idle, the West Virginia women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) hits the road for a rematch with TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. West Virginia is 20-5 all time against TCU, including 8-3 in games played in Fort...
Stevenson heats back up, lifts WVU to win over Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson had been mired in a mighty slump the past few weeks, but he broke out in a big way Saturday afternoon, leading his Mountaineers to an 80-77 victory over No. 15 Auburn at the WVU Coliseum in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. The senior...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Auburn Postgame 1/28/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins went to a bigger lineup to combat some of Auburn's height, and noted that it was just a matter of time before Erik Stevenson broke out of his shooting slump. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVU, needing wins, hosts Auburn in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team needs wins, plain and simple. While the Mountaineers are OK in most metrics, such as the NET, their win total of 12 lags behind many of their competitors for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and while there’s no baseline cutoff for consideration there, WVU needs at least six or seven more triumphs to get into consideration. With as few as 12 games remaining, this is one that Bob Huggins’ team needs to get.
