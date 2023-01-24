ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Orford Mining, Luminex Resources, West Vault Mining, RevoluGROUP, Fuse Cobalt and Nevgold Corp Discussing Their Latest News

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
eenews.net

U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal

The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
MINNESOTA STATE
SlashGear

This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage

Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries

Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup

One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Leading solar inverter trends of 2022

A fury of competition and innovation throughout the decade of solar’s boom has largely perfected the job of turning DC power into AC. In 2022, improvements and refinements to the process are harder won. And as boom times prevail, the inverter industry continues to grow. Yet 2022 wasn’t a...
techaiapp.com

GaN HEMT device history and evolution. Power Electronics News.

Researchers were searching for a substitute for Silicon in semiconductor devices, and they evaluated Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride (GaN) due to their unique characteristics. However, they found that GaN HEMT devices can decrease the size of the die compared to Silicon, leading to better input and output characteristics. A significant factor considered during their evaluation was the wide bandgap, as a higher bandgap allows for higher operating temperatures, lower intrinsic leakage current, and a stronger critical electric field.
kalkinemedia.com

Exclusive-Power surge crashes Pakistan grid, plunging millions into darkness - Kalkine Media

ISLAMABAD/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Pakistan's generators produced more power than was required on Monday, causing voltage fluctuations that culminated in a system collapse that plunged 220 million people into darkness, an internal government document reviewed by Reuters showed. Complete grid failures are rare, and operators of modern grids count local shocks...
The Guardian

Worst London air pollution in six years as home fires burn

Last weekend, air pollution in London reached the top value of 10 on the UK government’s index. Greatest concentrations were measured in the southwestern suburbs. This was London’s worst air pollution since January 2017. These short episodes of air pollution have an impact. A five-year study of 1.2...
globalspec.com

Emerson introduces new ultrasonic metal welder for bonding larger batteries, conductors and wire terminations

Emerson’s new Branson GMX-HP ultrasonic metal welder combines greater power and downforce, essential for larger welds required by electric vehicles, batteries and energy storage systems, with a modular equipment design and features that simplify installation and automation for machine builders and manufacturers. The new GMX-HP features increased weld power,...
jewishbusinessnews.com

Apollo Power launches world’s first automatic flexible solar-film facility

Apollo Power, an Israeli firm that deals with alternative energies, launched “Apollo Carmel.” The company says that this is the first automatic factory of its kind in the world to produce flexible solar panels. Located in Israel’s Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park, the facility entered its test-run...
nextbigfuture.com

First Light Fusion Has UK Government Backing for Its First Facility

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (‘UKAEA’) and First Light Fusion (‘First Light’) have today signed an agreement for the design and construction of a new purpose-built facility to house First Light’s Machine 4 at UKAEA’s Culham Campus in Oxfordshire. First Light is pursuing an “inertial confinement” approach to fusion. First Light’s method leverages the same physics proven by NIF. First Light will fire a projectile at a fuel pellet to force it to fuse and produce energy instead of using powerful lasers. This approach has been validated by UKAEA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy