The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Orford Mining, Luminex Resources, West Vault Mining, RevoluGROUP, Fuse Cobalt and Nevgold Corp Discussing Their Latest News

EVs need nickel: Minnesota metal company digs for the solution with new mine
Talon Metal's nickel mine set to open in 2026 will maintain the mineral's domestic supply chain and help EV production, but local communities are pushing back.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Elon Musk Says No Copper Production Change Needed In Green Energy Push — But This Metal's Refining Needs To Rise 'Dramatically'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says no change in copper production is “required for the transition to sustainable energy.”. What Happened: Musk made the comments on Twitter on Sunday in response to a post that said that for “green technologies to scale up, the world needs to double ANNUAL copper production.”
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
Longroad Energy begins construction of its largest solar-plus-storage project
Longroad Energy, a renewable energy developer, announced the financial close and commencement of construction of the Sun Streams 3 project. Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, the 285 MWdc solar and 215 MWac / 860 MWh storage project will be the largest solar-plus-storage project in Longroad’s operational portfolio. “Arizona is...
This Innovative New Technology Turns Abandoned Mines Into Sustainable Energy Storage
Scientists seem to be proposing that throwing literal tons of sand down abandoned mineshafts can be utilized as a battery, which sounds ridiculous, but is actually feasible. Recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Energies, researchers laid out the plans for what they call "Underground Gravity Energy Storage" (UGES), and it's as intriguing as it is shockingly simple.
Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries
Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup
One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
Leading solar inverter trends of 2022
A fury of competition and innovation throughout the decade of solar’s boom has largely perfected the job of turning DC power into AC. In 2022, improvements and refinements to the process are harder won. And as boom times prevail, the inverter industry continues to grow. Yet 2022 wasn’t a...
LG says it's in talks with Tesla to supply batteries from Arizona factory
SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) said on Friday it is in "active discussions" with Tesla (TSLA.O) and electric vehicle startups to supply batteries from the supplier's proposed Arizona factory in the United States, without elaborating further.
Paradigm plans to “cut off 100-percent of Manny Pacqiuao’s opportunities to earn money in the United States” as court date looms
Paradigm – a management company – believes Manny Pacquiao has breached its contract. Pacquiao and Paradigm are set to go to court in March as the management company has accused the boxer of breaching their contract. The court date is set for March 3rd in Orange County, California.
GaN HEMT device history and evolution. Power Electronics News.
Researchers were searching for a substitute for Silicon in semiconductor devices, and they evaluated Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride (GaN) due to their unique characteristics. However, they found that GaN HEMT devices can decrease the size of the die compared to Silicon, leading to better input and output characteristics. A significant factor considered during their evaluation was the wide bandgap, as a higher bandgap allows for higher operating temperatures, lower intrinsic leakage current, and a stronger critical electric field.
Exclusive-Power surge crashes Pakistan grid, plunging millions into darkness - Kalkine Media
ISLAMABAD/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Pakistan's generators produced more power than was required on Monday, causing voltage fluctuations that culminated in a system collapse that plunged 220 million people into darkness, an internal government document reviewed by Reuters showed. Complete grid failures are rare, and operators of modern grids count local shocks...
Isabeau Levito eyes 1st U.S. title, wins women's short at nationals
Teenager Isabeau Levito scored 73.78 to take the lead after the women's short program, closing out the first day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Worst London air pollution in six years as home fires burn
Last weekend, air pollution in London reached the top value of 10 on the UK government’s index. Greatest concentrations were measured in the southwestern suburbs. This was London’s worst air pollution since January 2017. These short episodes of air pollution have an impact. A five-year study of 1.2...
Emerson introduces new ultrasonic metal welder for bonding larger batteries, conductors and wire terminations
Emerson’s new Branson GMX-HP ultrasonic metal welder combines greater power and downforce, essential for larger welds required by electric vehicles, batteries and energy storage systems, with a modular equipment design and features that simplify installation and automation for machine builders and manufacturers. The new GMX-HP features increased weld power,...
Terminator-liked robot liquefies to escape a cage and then reforms into its original shape
A robot with Terminator-like capabilities has been revealed in a new video. The robot is placed in a cage, liquifies to escape and then reforms to its original solid structure on the other side.
Apollo Power launches world’s first automatic flexible solar-film facility
Apollo Power, an Israeli firm that deals with alternative energies, launched “Apollo Carmel.” The company says that this is the first automatic factory of its kind in the world to produce flexible solar panels. Located in Israel’s Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park, the facility entered its test-run...
First Light Fusion Has UK Government Backing for Its First Facility
The UK Atomic Energy Authority (‘UKAEA’) and First Light Fusion (‘First Light’) have today signed an agreement for the design and construction of a new purpose-built facility to house First Light’s Machine 4 at UKAEA’s Culham Campus in Oxfordshire. First Light is pursuing an “inertial confinement” approach to fusion. First Light’s method leverages the same physics proven by NIF. First Light will fire a projectile at a fuel pellet to force it to fuse and produce energy instead of using powerful lasers. This approach has been validated by UKAEA.
