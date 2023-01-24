Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
CBC asks donors to join critical mission of Blood Donor Month
PREBLE COUNTY — Thanks to blood donors, more people lived to see the coming of the New Year. Community Blood Center says it needs more donors to reverse the critical shortage of type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria expands PD
WEST ALEXANDRIA — West Alexandria Village Council held its first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9, during which council nominated and appointed a council president and discussed departmental new hires and promotions. Chief of Police Eric Stevens made the request of council to allow him to promote part-time...
Eaton Register Herald
Correction
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners have requested a correction be made to an article published in The Register-Herald on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, stated the office of the county commissioners drafted and delivered a letter to the Preble County Board of Elections (BOE) denying the BOE’s request to increase their budget.
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg Parker Hannifin holding Jan. 23 blood drive
LEWISBURG — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg.
Eaton Register Herald
Somers Township Fairmount Cemetery 2022 burials
SOMERS TOWNSHIP — Somers Township Trustees have reported there were 35 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, for the year of 2022. Burials included:. Mary E. Corliss, Caleb J. Elliott, Grace E. Elliott, Lonney Worley, Kimberly M. Leach, David T. Sims, Ruby Michael, Patrick...
Eaton Register Herald
Camden zoning plan tabled
CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
Eaton Register Herald
TV recognizes BOE Appreciation Month, reorganizes for year
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held its 2023 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with the regular meeting following immediately after. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Scott Cottingim took a moment to acknowledge January as School Board Appreciation Month. “January is School...
Eaton Register Herald
New public health director provides updates
EATON — During a Monday, Jan. 9, meeting, Preble County Commissioners met with Scott Wilford, the new director of the Preble County Health Department. Wilford informed the board that currently, RSV, flu and Covid are still the most formidable viruses the county faces, and residents should be wary. According to Wilford, the uptake in some of the more common viruses is likely due to public isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lack of dissemination it caused.
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL January programming under way
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
Eaton Register Herald
Camden considers switching banks
CAMDEN – The Camden Village Council met with representatives of Somerville Bank and First Financial during the first council meeting of 2023, on Thursday, Jan. 5. Currently, the Village of Camden holds its accounts with First Financial. However, council began interviewing other banks in 2022 in an effort to find more suitable interest rates, and additional banking benefits for the village’s particular needs.
Eaton Register Herald
TVS Middle School Honor Rolls
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Listed below are students from Twin Valley South Middle School who were named on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the second quarter. (Students listed earned a 3.6-4.0 grade point average.) 7th grade: Danika Caldwell, Mary Clark, Katherine Clopper, Callie Fogle, Carson Hamblin, Dylan...
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee falls but memories made at Flyin’ To The Hoop
KETTERING — The final outcome wasn’t what Preble Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team wanted in its first appearance at the annual Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ To The Hoop Invitational, but the event will provide memories for years to come. “I thought it was a good game. Two...
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice
PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny. Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within...
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton takes down Trail; North girls win 10th
PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys basketball team picked up its third win in its last four games with a 61-33 win over visiting National Trail on Saturday, Jan. 15. Ramy Ahmed led the Eagles with 13 points. Grant Miller added 12, making four 3-pointers, and Beau Miller tossed in 10.
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee topples Eaton; winning streak reaches 8
EATON — Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team extended its winning streak to eight, including a 64-48 win over Eaton last week. The Arrows are a perfect 5-0 this month and a pair of seniors reached significant milestones during this winning stretch. Campbell Jewell topped the 1,000-point mark for...
