FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies’ Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to hostZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Fishing in Jacksonville, FLOscarJacksonville, FL
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
atozsports.com
Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Commanders projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft
The Washington Commanders will receive two compensatory selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, according to the final projections from Nick Korte of Over the Cap. The Commanders will receive one of only two third-round compensatory picks in the draft due to the loss of guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last March. The Arizona Cardinals received the only other third-round because the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first
The NFL Draft is approaching and many NFL teams need to strike gold on their pick in this year's first round
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
This Panthers-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Carolina
There are going to be a lot of eyes on free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. The former MVP was unable to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While it remains likely that the Ravens will put the franchise...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
Colts Find Franchise QB in Latest NFL Mock Draft
In Bucky Brooks' first mock draft of the offseason, he gives the Indianapolis Colts their next franchise signal-caller.
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Star Calls Bengals’ Joe Burrow ‘Best QB In League’
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be playing in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season after defeating the Buffalo Bills in snowy Orchard Park Sunday afternoon, 27-10. A big reason for the team’s success and dominant victory over the Bills is the performance of quarterback Joe Burrow.
List of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Giants Could Pursue WR JuJu Smith-Schuster In Free Agency?
The New York Giants 2022 season officially came to an end this past weekend as they were defeated handily by the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7, in their Divisional Round matchup. While it was certainly a disappointing way to go out, this season was very much a success for Big Blue. Coming...
They gotta read us. Enquirer offers everything you need to know about Bengals vs. Chiefs
As the excitement continues ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' AFC championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Enquirer staff writers and photographers left no angle uncovered. Here's a complete list of this week's offerings, some season highlights and some fun stuff. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game...
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Could Be Dark-Horse Destination For Tom Brady
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the best records in the NFL throughout the 2022 season. They were one of the first times to clinch a division title, running away with the NFC North with a 13-4 record. Despite that, there weren’t many people that saw them as a legitimate contender once the playoffs rolled around.
