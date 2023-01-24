ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Eaton Register Herald

TV recognizes BOE Appreciation Month, reorganizes for year

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held its 2023 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with the regular meeting following immediately after. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Scott Cottingim took a moment to acknowledge January as School Board Appreciation Month. “January is School...
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Camden zoning plan tabled

CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
CAMDEN, OH
countynewsonline.org

City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator

Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
GREENVILLE, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Correction

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners have requested a correction be made to an article published in The Register-Herald on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, stated the office of the county commissioners drafted and delivered a letter to the Preble County Board of Elections (BOE) denying the BOE’s request to increase their budget.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Threats close a central Ohio school district

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WDTN

More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County. According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald, crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

LaRose says ‘no’ Gibbs appointment

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his decision about the appointment of Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, to the Shelby County Board of Elections. LaRose said he has decided not to appoint Gibbs to the board. In a letter to Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

News briefs

Preble County CASA has a growing need for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. There is still time to sign up for classes to be a part of this program. Classes will begin in February. For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or email [email protected] Application and more information can be found on the website at www.prebcocasa.org.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Student notes

Lauren Murphy of New Paris was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Megan Murphy. Megan Murphy of New Paris was named to the...
NEW PARIS, OH
wyso.org

Tipp City school threat costs superintendent his job

Many Tipp City parents are concerned about the safety procedures in place at one of the high schools. Now, their concerns could have cost the school district’s superintendent his job. Last December at Tippecanoe Middle School—an eighth grade boy verbally threatened a female classmate. “There was some references...
TIPP CITY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

West Alexandria expands PD

WEST ALEXANDRIA — West Alexandria Village Council held its first meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9, during which council nominated and appointed a council president and discussed departmental new hires and promotions. Chief of Police Eric Stevens made the request of council to allow him to promote part-time...
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
1017thepoint.com

NEW TENANT, 45 JOBS COMING TO MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK

(Richmond, IN)--The Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond has landed its tenth tenant. On Tuesday, the EDC of Wayne County announced that a company called Liberation Labs will construct a facility on a 36-acre tract of land in the park. Liberation Labs is a fermentation manufacturer. The new facility will be the first commercial-scale precision fermentation plant in the country. The project will represent a $115 million investment that will create 45 new jobs. Groundbreaking is expected to take place sometime this spring.
RICHMOND, IN
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Camden considers switching banks

CAMDEN – The Camden Village Council met with representatives of Somerville Bank and First Financial during the first council meeting of 2023, on Thursday, Jan. 5. Currently, the Village of Camden holds its accounts with First Financial. However, council began interviewing other banks in 2022 in an effort to find more suitable interest rates, and additional banking benefits for the village’s particular needs.
CAMDEN, OH
Times Gazette

Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools

Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
WILMINGTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

PCDL January programming under way

EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

