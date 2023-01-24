Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
This Mac Jones Comment Reportedly Didn’t Sit Well With Patriots Brass
Remember when New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off his first offseason in the NFL, expressed his excitement about working with assistant Joe Judge as the two set out to “teach each other.”. If not, let the following serve as a quick reminder. “He has knowledge that...
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Patriots Address Defense With First Pick In Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft
Much like last year, a number of different positions would make sense for the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. An offensive tackle arguably is New England’s biggest need entering an offseason that’s already seen significant changes in Foxboro, Mass. And speaking of helping starting quarterback Mac Jones, taking a shot at a playmaking pass-catcher in Round 1 this spring would be a practical move for Bill Belichick and company as well.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Responds To Trash Talk From Bengals’ Eli Apple
The battle between Bills and Bengals players continued even after the final whistle sounded in the AFC divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium. Not long after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Sunday’s conference championship game, the ever-brash Eli Apple ignited a war of words with Stefon Diggs. The Bengals cornerback mocked the Bills wide receiver after the latter defended his behavior following Buffalo’s season-ending loss. Apple also gave grief to Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen for their sideline spat late in the game.
Why Professionals Betting Against Patrick Mahomes In AFC Title Game
That’s the million-dollar question heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs’ all-world quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain over the weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and his mobility was clearly hindered after returning in the second half to finish off Trevor Lawrence and the young Jags.
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Panthers Make Hire, Trim NFL’s Head-Coaching Vacancy List
The Panthers on Thursday afternoon became the first NFL team to hire a new head coach this offseason. Frank Reich is in line to become the sixth head coach in Carolina franchise history, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and later confirmed by the team. Reich replaces Matt Rhule and interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, who reportedly interviewed with the organization twice after its 2022 season ended. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also “really stood out” in Carolina’s search, per Rapoport.
Aaron Rodgers To Jets? Reported Offensive Coordinator Hire Fuels Rumors
Get ready, because the theory is about to shift into overdrive. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, among others, reported Thursday the Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. This is notable because Hackett, who was fired last month just 15 games into his first season as Denver Broncos...
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Bengals Now Favored Over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
After opening as +1.0 point road underdogs for this week’s AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are garnering plenty of action from bettors. In fact, the Bengals are now -1.5 point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs and -126 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook. Of course, the high-ankle...
How Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reacted To Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’ Nickname
The Bengals have operated this season with a “everybody’s against us” mentality, but it appears the tables have turned. Cincinnati is a consensus 1-point favorite over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game as of Wednesday. There is concern over how Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play after suffering a high ankle sprain in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday.
NFL Announces MVP Finalists
According to ESPN.com, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (KC), Jalen Hurts (PHI), Joe Burrow (CIN), Josh Allen (BUF), and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (MIN) are the five finalists for this year’s AP NFL MVP Award. Mahomes, playing his first season without star wideout Tyreek Hill, is the likely frontrunner after throwing...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (Ankle) Showing Improvement
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not be as limited as initially thought for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice and felt better than expected.
