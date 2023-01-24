ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 2

1011now.com

Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.

KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KEARNEY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans

LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer

OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to include 800,000 square feet...
OMAHA, NE
Edy Zoo

Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Pillen leans into ‘opportunity scholarships’ debate

LINCOLN — Before a press conference Tuesday promoting a potential state tax break for donors helping low-income parents pay for private school, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to 15 students from a Catholic grade school in his hometown. The governor high-fived students from Columbus St. Anthony, thanked them for...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More winter weather on the way for northern Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. – More snow could be on the way for northern Nebraska. A winter storm watch has been issued for 14 different Nebraska counties this weekend. The watch takes hold Friday evening and remains in effect until Saturday afternoon. The weather is expected to cover a patch of...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State

Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
NEBRASKA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Federal Baiting and Poaching Charges Against Bowmars Dropped After 9-Year Investigation

Social media stars, record-setting bowhunters, and couple-preneurs, Josh and Sarah Bowmar out of Ankney, Iowa who've been in the limelight recently as part of a federal investigation related to hunts they conducted with a Nebraska outfitter, announce that all hunting violations against them have been dismissed after a nine-year battle to clear their name.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break

LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
NEBRASKA STATE
aarp.org

AARP Nebraska Supports Proposed Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Act

AARP Nebraska is backing a measure that would pave the way for Nebraska to safely import lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada. LB 200, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese, would create the Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program and require the state to apply for federal approval to administer the program. Jina...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

