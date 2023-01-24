ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Birmingham club loses licence after fatal Boxing Day stabbing

By Jessica Murray
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEaHm_0kPoq2hv00

A Birmingham nightclub where a footballer was stabbed to death on Boxing Day has had its licence permanently revoked.

Cody Fisher, 23, died after being stabbed during a fight at an event at Crane nightclub in Digbeth.

On Tuesday, a Birmingham city council licensing committee revoked the club’s licence permanently and continued the existing suspension, first handed down on 30 December, meaning the club cannot reopen while any appeal against the decision by its operator is considered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLYx6_0kPoq2hv00
Cody Fisher. Photograph: Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA

The club’s license holder is Damian Eston, director of Digital Arts Media Ltd, who has been involved in organising large events in the Birmingham nightlife industry for a number of years.

At Tuesday’s hearing, West Midlands police called on councillors to revoke the club’s licence, saying the venue posed a “grave risk” to public safety.

Gary Grant, a barrister representing the force, said there was an “inadequate search regime” at the club, and “blatant and widespread” use of drugs.

Video footage from the night of Fisher’s death, shared widely on social media, showed someone inhaling from a balloon believed to contain nitrous oxide just yards from police and paramedics.

Grant said during the Boxing Day event three clubgoers had to be carried out of the venue because of drug use, including a woman who was described as “dribbling out of her mouth, barely breathing” before she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“Management and security showed a reckless blind eye or simply didn’t care what was going on in their venue,” Grant said.

The club began operating on 15 October after being granted a licence in June, the hearing was told.

Evidence submitted to the licensing committee stated Eston had contracted a private ambulance service, RTC Medical Solutions, to provide medical support to the venue, but the company had stopped working for the club in early December due to his refusal to increase the level of cover.

The company recommended four first responders and an ambulance for the club’s opening event but Eston instead chose to hire just two first responders, the submission from licensing enforcement officer, Shaid Ali, said.

“The level of medical cover in their opinion was unsafe for them to continue,” said Ali.

Police officers who attended the incident on Boxing Day described “a scene of chaos and evidence of drug use”, and were asked to help with crowd control by staff.

One sergeant said staff seemed “oblivious to what was happening” and started trying to clean up the dancefloor, despite it being an active crime scene.

“There were hundreds of small drugs bags and nitrous oxide cannisters all over the dancefloor,” the officer said.

An environmental protection officer from the council said they had been in contact with the club numerous times over issues relating to “public safety and public nuisance”.

Some opposed closing the club, including the Conservative city councillor and former nightclub promoter Simon Morrall, who said closing the venue would “send a message to criminals that they can get away with this”.

“These instances will simply happen elsewhere,” he said, calling on the council to instead work with the club to erect metal detectors at the entrance of the venue, as well as in other clubs in the city.

“Our night-time economy in Birmingham is a fraction of what it was 10 years ago … we don’t solve problems by applying a sledgehammer, we must work with venues to ensure lessons are learnt and strong conditions are met.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
BBC

Coventry bin worker dies while on duty

A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
BBC

South Yorkshire Police to sell horse who has not excelled at the job

South Yorkshire Police are looking for a new home for a police horse who is "not excelling" at his job. Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding, who is also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years. He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
New York Post

11-year-old Georgia boy mauled by pit bulls gives heartbreaking update from hospital

Warning: Graphic images The 11-year-old Georgia boy who was mauled by a pack of pit bulls while riding his bike recorded a heartbreaking video from his hospital bed – saying, “I just want you to know I’m OK.” Justin Gilstrap suffered devastating injuries on Jan. 6, including the loss of an ear and 70% of his scalp, when the three ferocious dogs attacked him after a game of soccer near Grovetown. He has undergone several surgeries but remains in good spirits after the harrowing ordeal, WRDW reported. In the short clip, Justin quietly says: “Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to...
GROVETOWN, GA
New York Post

Georgia boy severely injured after being pulled off bike, attacked by pit bulls

Warning: Graphic images An 11-year-old boy is missing 70% of his scalp after he was pulled off his bike and attacked by three pit bulls while taking a ride through his Georgia neighborhood, his family said. The attack near Grovetown on Friday sent Justin Gilstrap to the hospital, suffering from a torn scalp and severe bites on both his legs, Columbia County deputies told WRDW. Justin nearly lost an ear and sustained a leg wound so severe, it could not be closed, according to a GoFundMe posted by his mother. He also was running a fever, according to GoFundMe. Justin’s cousin, Mason Aguilar, 11, made the...
GROVETOWN, GA
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex

A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
BBC

Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold

Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
128K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy