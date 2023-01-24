BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death. Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO