brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Shooting leaves at least one injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody. Updated: 1...
Person critically injured in Central shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding after a person was reportedly shot near Central Thursday evening, Jan. 26. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The shooting reportedly happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette Drive and Cedar Glen Drive. No other information has...
wufe967.com
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
BATON ROUGE, La. – Video obtained by law enforcement investigating the alleged crimes against slain LSU student Madison Brooks shows some of the suspects “callously” laughing at the slurring sophomore, according to a local report. Adult suspects Casen Carver and Kaivon Deondre Washington, both 18, and Washington’s...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
wbrz.com
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
NOLA.com
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
wbrz.com
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
Liquor license suspended at bar after drunken LSU student raped, fatally hit by car
State alcohol regulators issued an emergency suspension of the liquor license of Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge. Authorities say 19-year-old Madison Brooks was drinking there before she was raped, dropped off in a subdivision, and fatally hit by a car.
NOLA.com
Reggie's bar gets liquor license suspended after death of LSU student Madison Brooks
Officials suspended the liquor license of a popular Tigerland bar visited by an LSU student and a group of young men before the men allegedly raped the woman, then left her in a Baton Rouge subdivision where she was fatally struck by a car. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and...
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
wbrz.com
Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking
BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death. Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
NOLA.com
What charges are appropriate in Madison Brooks rape case? Here's what the law says.
A grand jury will decide whether three men and a 17-year-old should face more serious charges for their alleged roles in the rape of Madison Brooks, an LSU student from Madisonville who was abandoned near a Baton Rouge subdivision and fatally struck by a car after her assault. Police said...
