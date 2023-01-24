Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
Camden zoning plan tabled
CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
Eaton Register Herald
Student notes
Lauren Murphy of New Paris was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Megan Murphy. Megan Murphy of New Paris was named to the...
wvxu.org
Dayton Public Schools superintendent Lolli to retire
Elizabeth Lolli will retire as superintendent of Dayton Public Schools. She is taking a new position in the education field, but she’s not sharing details until they’re finalized. Lolli also has led two other school districts. Additionally, she is a published author, has a host of awards and has taught at the Ph.D. level.
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg Parker Hannifin holding Jan. 23 blood drive
LEWISBURG — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg.
Eaton Register Herald
Correction
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners have requested a correction be made to an article published in The Register-Herald on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, stated the office of the county commissioners drafted and delivered a letter to the Preble County Board of Elections (BOE) denying the BOE’s request to increase their budget.
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
countynewsonline.org
City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator
Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
Eaton Register Herald
Camden considers switching banks
CAMDEN – The Camden Village Council met with representatives of Somerville Bank and First Financial during the first council meeting of 2023, on Thursday, Jan. 5. Currently, the Village of Camden holds its accounts with First Financial. However, council began interviewing other banks in 2022 in an effort to find more suitable interest rates, and additional banking benefits for the village’s particular needs.
‘No one should have to sleep on the street,’ Montgomery Co. surveys homelessness in area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County conducted their “Point-In-Time (PIT) Count” of unsheltered homelessness Thursday morning. Volunteers gathered at St. Vincent de Paul Shelter for Women and Families at 3:30 a.m. before dispersing to survey the homelessness issue across the county. Officials conducted the count to quantify the...
Sidney Daily News
City Council introduced to new police chief
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to Mark McDonough on his first day as Sidney’s new police chief during a regular session on Jan. 23. City Manager Andrew Bowsher read McDonough’s past law enforcement experience and credentials to the council and swore him in with his wife, Susan, in attendance.
wyso.org
Tipp City school threat costs superintendent his job
Many Tipp City parents are concerned about the safety procedures in place at one of the high schools. Now, their concerns could have cost the school district’s superintendent his job. Last December at Tippecanoe Middle School—an eighth grade boy verbally threatened a female classmate. “There was some references...
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL January programming under way
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
1017thepoint.com
NEW TENANT, 45 JOBS COMING TO MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--The Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond has landed its tenth tenant. On Tuesday, the EDC of Wayne County announced that a company called Liberation Labs will construct a facility on a 36-acre tract of land in the park. Liberation Labs is a fermentation manufacturer. The new facility will be the first commercial-scale precision fermentation plant in the country. The project will represent a $115 million investment that will create 45 new jobs. Groundbreaking is expected to take place sometime this spring.
Times Gazette
Bomb threat closes Wilmington schools
Bomb threats were reported by officials Monday in Clinton and Fayette counties, following another bomb threat that was reported last week in Clinton County. In Wilmington, law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent...
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton Register Herald
Somers Township Fairmount Cemetery 2022 burials
SOMERS TOWNSHIP — Somers Township Trustees have reported there were 35 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, for the year of 2022. Burials included:. Mary E. Corliss, Caleb J. Elliott, Grace E. Elliott, Lonney Worley, Kimberly M. Leach, David T. Sims, Ruby Michael, Patrick...
1017thepoint.com
MELTDOWN FESTIVAL RANKED IN TOP TEN NATIONALLY
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond’s Meltdown Winter Ice Festival is underway, and now it has garnered national attention. The website timeout.com says that Richmond’s festival is one of the ten best winter festivals in the country. Most of the activities begin Friday with live ice carving set for Friday night. Six ice-carving professionals will be here and will be centered at Jack Elstro Plaza.
Area Superintendent explains how local school districts decide to use snow days
FAIRBORN — The upcoming snowstorms Wednesday has school districts, teachers, and students across the area on alert. Schools in Fairborn have not closed this year yet, but the superintendent told us he anticipates Wednesday being its first snow day. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with Gene Lolli, the...
