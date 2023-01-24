Read full article on original website
Related
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
Reba McEntire Describes Finding Love Again With ‘Handsome Mysterious Cowboy’ Rex Linn
Reba McEntire is in love with Rex Linn and wants the world to know. And she recently shared the story behind the sweet romance while chatting about her most recent acting project, The Hammer. The Lifetime Movie stars McEntire as traveling circuit judge Kim Wheeler. And Linn also has a...
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
CMT
WATCH: Luke Bryan Checks Off “Bucket List” Moment With Lionel Richie At Mexico Music Festival
Country sensation Luke Bryan always has a surprise up his sleeve. The five-time Entertainer of the Year recently wrapped up his weekend-long music festival Crash My Playa in Cancún, Mexico, with a bang. Country Now previously reported that the platinum-selling artist stunned ticketholders with a special guest – Lionel...
Sad Country Songs Make Me Happy: Ernest’s Pick – “The Grand Tour” By George Jones
There ain’t nothin’ in the world like a good old fashioned, honky tonk heartbreaker. And if you follow Whiskey Riff in any capacity, then you know how much all of us here absolutely love them. Since some of my favorite artists in the genre right now have written some of my very favorite sad songs that hurt so good, I wanted to know what some of their favorite’s were that inspired them to write soul-crushing music just like George, Willie, […] The post Sad Country Songs Make Me Happy: Ernest’s Pick – “The Grand Tour” By George Jones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The crying started as soon as the decorations started coming down. A woman learns importance of teamwork on wedding day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After the master of the ceremony gave his concluding remarks, I looked at my husband, still wearing my wedding gown, looking all cute, and said, Is that it?? Are we done? Do you mean people are now leaving? I couldn't believe the wedding was over. I fell on the floor and couldn't stop crying!
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young...
musictimes.com
Fall Out Boy Collab With Nicole Kidman? Band Unveils New Song 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' [WATCH]
Fall Out Boy bore two pieces of news yesterday: the first is that their "incredibly rare" show at the Metro is sold out, but the next should be a little more positive-they're releasing a new song. "Bad news for some of you, the Metro show sold out. Good news for...
HARDY Embraces Country and Rock on ‘the mockingbird & The Crow’
HARDY continues to prove himself an in-demand songwriter and genre-bending artist. Within the past five years, the singer/songwriter has amassed 12 No. 1 singles as a writer, including “ONE BEER” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson and “Beers on Me,” his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Breland.
No Song About Falling in Love Quite Like Darius Rucker’s “History In The Making”
In 2009, country singer Darius Rucker released “History in the Making” as the fourth single off his album Learn to Live. It resonated with many fans that it then ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and even reached No. 61 on Billboard Hot 100.
Terry Crews Enters Epic Country Bar Dance-Off in Tyler Hubbard's 'Dancin' in the Country' Music Video
Tyler Hubbard tells PEOPLE the America's Got Talent host was the "first guy" he reached out to to star in the video You may think you know Terry Crews, but did you know Terry Crews can hold his own in a country bar dance-off? The America's Got Talent host is front and center in country star Tyler Hubbard's new music video for "Dancin' in the Country," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering. "That video just painted that song in the perfect light," Hubbard, 35, says. "It's got enough character and personality and fun and...
Luke Bryan apologizes for 'absurd' concert intro for Dustin Lynch: It 'was complete sarcasm'
Luke Bryan apologized for bringing Dustin Lynch on stage with an "absurd" intro about drugs, drinking and STDs, saying it "was complete sarcasm."
David Allan Coe Meets Up With The Ghost Of Hank Williams In “The Ride”
In 1983, David Allan Coe released “The Ride” as the lead single off his album Castles in the Sand. The song became one of the biggest hits of Coe as it spent nineteen weeks on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, where it peaked at No. 4. It...
TODAY.com
Luke Bryan apologizes for ‘absurd’ way he introduced one of his ‘dearest’ pals Dustin Lynch
Luke Bryan and Dustin Lynch are “all good,” despite concerns from some of their fans. Music lovers weren’t so sure what was going on between the pair of country crooners after Bryan’s barb-filled introduction of Lynch at his Crash My Playa festival in Cancun, Mexico. The festival took place from Jan.19-22.
