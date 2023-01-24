Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been “Super Kind and Accommodating” To Him Since He Joined The Roster
Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own. The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Reveals He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Last Year
On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. This includes pushing for a match with top AEW star Jon Moxley last year. However, AEW President Tony Khan declined the bout. “I politicked so much to Tony to...
wrestleview.com
Top AEW star to be featured in new video game
AEW Executive Vice President and one third of the World Trios Champions Kenny Omega will be featured in the new Like a Dragon: Ishin! Video game. The game is scheduled to release on February 21, 2023 and will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.
tjrwrestling.net
Mark Briscoe Still Banned From AEW By Warner Bros. Discovery
Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision not to air a full tribute show to Jay Briscoe, a new report says Mark Briscoe still won’t be allowed on AEW TV. Jay Briscoe passed away on the 17th of January following a car accident that also killed the driver of the other car involved. Briscoe’s two daughters were also in the car and they remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries at this time.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
411mania.com
The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
– Following The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a segment together on last night’s WWE Raw XXX show, WrestleVotes reported The Undertaker has been a huge supporter of Wyatt for a long time now, going back to the match the two had back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The moment they shared together on Raw was another example of that.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
Yardbarker
AEW’s Tony Khan pushed hard to change Warner Bros Discovery’s minds for Jay Briscoe tribute
Mark Briscoe wrestled for the first time in AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when he beat Jay Lethal in a Jay Briscoe tribute match. As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan made several attempts to get The Briscoes on AEW Dynamite in the past. However, Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn’t allow it because of Jay’s homophobic tweets from over a decade ago. Despite apologizing for the tweets over the years, a ban was in place to not have him featured on TNT or TBS.
nodq.com
Brian Cage could be leaving AEW in the near future
Brian Cage first signed a contract with AEW in 2020 and his option year was picked up by AEW in early 2022. According to Fightful.com, Cage’s current deal is set to expire in a matter of weeks unless an extension is reached. The site also noted that “there have been feelers within WWE that have gauged the company’s interest in bringing in Cage” but it’s unclear if there is any particular interest from either side.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Names Unexpected AEW Ratings Draw
Chris Jericho has pointed out that there’s an AEW wrestler that has become a pretty good draw as far as television ratings go. When it comes to being a big name in the pro wrestling business, Chris Jericho knows a thing or two. After all, Jericho was part of the infamous Monday Night Wars era on both sides from when he was in WCW in the late 1990s leading to his WWE debut in 1999 which would see him become a main event player in the years that followed.
Farewell, Netflix password sharing. Never again will an ex feel the sting of being locked out of your account | Ammar Kalia
A small act of intimacy between people living apart is ending, says Ammar Kalia, the Guardian’s global music critic
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Talks About The Hierarchy Of Power In AEW
One of the biggest criticisms of AEW President Tony Khan is that he isn't a strong leader. Reports of backstage chaos in the company have led some fans and pundits to speculate that the inmates are running the asylum, especially in the wake of all of the drama surrounding CM Punk.
411mania.com
Hugo Savinovich Says WWE and AEW Are Underserving Spanish Audiences
Hugo Savinovich is one of the most well-known Spanish-language commentators in American wrestling, and he recently discussed how both AEW and WWE are filing to understand those audiences. Savinovich spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co and talked about his work for WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
ComicBook
Top NJPW Star "Down" For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is days away from getting on the road to WWE WrestleMania 39. The showcase of immortals season kicks off with WWE Royal Rumble, the company's first premium live event of the calendar year. This year's WWE Royal Rumble has been flooded with theories, as everyone from The Rock to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has been rumored to be participating in the multi-man battle royal to set up potential WrestleMania programs. While most Royal Rumble surprises are contained to the WWE family, the company has cracked open the forbidden door for the match as recently as last year, with Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James participating in the women's battle royal.
Mark Briscoe On AEW, Royal Rumble Predictions, Sami Zayn Trial, Bye Bye Muto | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. Keiji Muto facing Tetsuya Naito in his retirement match. Gringo Loco vs. Hijo del Vikingo at GCW Don't Talk To Me. Adam Priest regains ACTION Championship from Anthony Henry. Creators Spotlight:. KOBK promoter and independent wrestling announcer Mose talks...
Comments / 0