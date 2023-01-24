Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
stlpublicradio.org
Reparations mean transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. 70-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
Representative Wright on State Employee Pay Raises
(Jefferson City ) With a turn-over rate of 27-percent for state employees, Missouri Governor Mike Parson wats an immediate raise for them. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington says this comes in addition to the seven and half percent increase from last year. Overnight shift workers at state prisons and...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Republicans push for the state to take control of St. Louis Police — just like Kansas City
Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat. However, the city gained local control of its police department...
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. The executive order activates the Missouri National Guard to help local agencies respond to old man winter’s wrath. The governor has also extended the state of emergency declared for Gygr Gas customers. The central Missouri company closed unexpectedly, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service. Propane containers owned by Gygr-Gas can continue to be filled by other Missouri propane companies through February 28.
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, January 26th, 2023
(Kansas City, MO) -- A food processor and cold storage company plan to open sites in Kansas City – creating nearly 600 jobs. West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage will have attached sites in Kansas City. The investment is expected to total 200-million-dollars. When the sites will open is unknown. The processing center and cold storage location will support the production of grab-and-go sandwiches. For this expansion, West Liberty Foods will benefit from a state program that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also using a state recruitment and training tool.
ksmu.org
Socialist group in Springfield protests ‘fearmongering’ Missouri Senate bill
On Monday night, downtown Springfield saw a protest by people opposing a new Missouri bill concerning transgender student-athletes and so-called critical race theory. About 60 people gathered at Park Central Square on a biting January evening. The mostly college-age crowd protested Missouri Senate Bill 42, which would ban teaching critical race theory in public schools and prevent transgender girls from joining school-sponsored girls’ sports.
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
Talks of Critical Race Theory bans have taken schools backwards, state rep says
Critical Race Theory is the target of Republican education bills this session. Claiming CRT is divisive, some legislators want to ban it. Democratic rep and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, Marlene Terry, makes the case for CRT.
Missouri lawmakers urged to act fast on state worker pay raise
Missouri lawmakers are being asked to approve a pay boost for state workers as soon as possible because many departments are being forced to pay overtime due to 7,000 job openings across state government.
kbia.org
Morning Newscast for January 25, 2023
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:. Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee pass Parents Bill of Rights. Katelynn McIlwain is a graduate student at the University of Missouri. She produces stories and anchors for KBIA.
Missouri among worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Missouri ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, while Kansas was one of the best, according to a new report from Wallethub.
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN PREPARATION OF FORECASTED SEVERE WINTER WEATHER
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-02, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather that is forecasted to begin across Missouri. The Order also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11....
KMOV
Pandemic-era tax credits scaling back for 2022 tax season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tax season began this week, and this one could be harder on your wallet. Several pandemic-era tax breaks are expiring or being rolled back. Pamela Ford is a Certified Public Accountant. She says you can expect smaller refunds and bigger balanced this year as a result.
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - The numbers are going down, but thousands of people in southeast Missouri are still waiting for the lights to come back on. Crews are making progress in restoring power to customers after Tuesday night’s and Wednesday morning’s winter storm hit the Heartland. Heavy, wet snow and...
kjluradio.com
Winter storm causes power outages across southern Missouri, mid-Missouri linemen respond with assistance
Portions of Missouri are dealing with widespread power outages after the winter storm. Although the majority of outages are reported in southern Missouri, some have stretched into the central Missouri area. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports the hardest hit areas in mid-Missouri are reported in Crawford, Dent, and Texas counties, with more than 1,000 customers without power in each county on Wednesday night. Power outages were also reported in Camden, Dallas, Franklin, Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties.
