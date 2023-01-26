ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Austin Butler Is ‘Getting Rid’ of His ‘Elvis’ Accent After ‘Damaging’ His Vocal Cords From Singing

By Sophie Hanson
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 12 days ago

He grew up in Anaheim, California close to Disneyland but since winning the role of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic on the King of Rock ‘n Roll, fans were baffled that Austin Butler’s voice had seemingly changed to mimic that of the music icon he embodied on-screen.

While accepting his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, Butler was jokingly accused of having an “identity crisis” per Teen Vogue , who noted that his dialect had shifted from a higher pitch to the smoother Southern drawl so synonymous with Presley, who was born and raised in Tennessee. “The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend,” Butler recently said during The Hollywood Reporter‘s Actors Roundtable . “There was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot.’”

After his Golden Globe win for Best Actor , the Carrie Diaries star was asked about his accent. “I don’t think I sound like [Presley] still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” Butler told reporters. “I had three years where that was my only focus. So, I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.”

In an interview on the Graham Norton Show which aired on Friday, February 3, 2023, Butler said he was still in the process of shedding the accent. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” he said. “One song took 40 takes!”

What was Austin Butler’s voice like before Elvis ?

What was Austin Butler’s voice like before Elvis ? In interviews recorded prior to Elvis , like this ET one from 2015 in which he gushed about then-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens, the actor’s voice was a higher pitch, though there are elements to the way he speaks that are on the way to sounding like Elvis.

Butler has been acting since he was a teenager, starring in various Disney Channel and Nickelodeon TV series such as Hannah Montana , iCarly , and Zoey 101 . Quentin Tarantino ‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the notorious Tex Watson—who’s from Dallas, Texas—from the Manson Family cult was his last role before taking on Elvis . While Dallas and Memphis accents are different, you can hear Butler’s voice growing deeper.

These days Butler’s voice is noticeably lower in pitch and some vowels are more drawn-out, akin to the way Presley spoke. This is what’s known as a “role spill”, according to Luzita Fereday, a lecturer in Voice at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. In an article for The Conversation , she described how many actors fuse their “personal identity with characters” in a concept known as “boundary blurring” in the acting community.

“Your voice is a direct expression of who you are and your experiences. The fusing of personal identity with characters is crucial to the craft of an actor. However, some actors can lose their ‘idiolect’ (their individual way of speaking) and can retain features of accents they may have used for their character,” she observed.

Butler studied Presley for more than two years, isolated from his family to prepare for the role. “What a great guy to get to hang out with every day and learn everything about. I read every book on his life. I watched every frame of footage, every interview he ever gave,” he told LA local news station KTLA5 .

He expanded on this point during and Actors on Actors interview for Variety with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress Janelle Monáe, Butler shared how he transformed into the role of this legendary music icon. “During Elvis , I didn’t see my family for about three years. I was prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody,” Butler said. “And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time…This is what it takes.”

The film’s director, Baz Luhrmann, explained to The Hollywood Reporter that Butler’s experience transforming into Elvis is something he’s never seen before. “I think that you’ve got to understand just how deep the journey has been for him. It’s a role of a lifetime that he gave his life to, he really gave it all for such a long time,” he said. “And actually the voice — I mean, people’s voices do change. I’ve never known him actually not to speak in the way [he did] in that time. When he first came in, he already had quite a deep tone of voice. Surely he had to inhabit another character completely. But it’s just a measure of how much physical change — I mean, his body changed, physically, just from training to do all that.”

He continued: “When he came in, it was about six weeks later that I said to someone, ‘What part of the South is Austin actually from?’ And they said, ‘Oh, no, he’s from Anaheim.’ He was already obsessively practicing changing the muscles in his mouth. To produce a sound that was the Elvis voice, really.”

The term “de-roling”, as Fereday noted, is the method by which an actor lets go of certain physical character traits that aren’t their own once they finish performing. Fereday speculated that this may have been challenging in Butler’s case. “It can be difficult to de-role for an actor who has invested significant commitment to a successful transformation of accent, body and character,” she wrote. “It can take months for an actor to feel they have let the character go, especially if they felt a strong synergy and connection with the character.”

Indeed, in speaking with Australia’s ABC Gold Coast , Butler’s vocal coach Irene Bartlett talked about her take on how he’s maintained his Southern drawl. “What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on,” she said. “I feel sorry people are saying that it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice of Presley] on board.” She added that his accent might be there “forever.” She added: “Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus [and] time on.”

In a 2022 interview with ELLE Australia , Butler reflected on the changes to his speaking voice since filming Elvis , comparing it to a stage persona and speculated that the same might happen for future roles because of his personality. “Because I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there’s triggers,” he said. “You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change. It’s pretty amazing. I know that I’m constantly changing. Check in with me in 20 years when I’ve played a lot of roles, who knows what I’ll sound like!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kPooKj800

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Beyoncé’s Net Worth Reveals if She Makes More Than Jay-Z—She Was Paid $24M For Her Dubai Concert

As one of the most famous singers in the world (if not, in history), it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in Beyoncé’s net worth and how much she’s made from Renaissance and other albums. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists of the 2000s...
TEXAS STATE
StyleCaster

Beyoncé Tickets to the Renaissance World Tour Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Still Get Them Before It’s Too Late

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a member of the BeyHive, you may be wondering how to buy Beyoncé tickets to the Renaissance World Tour before they sell out—and for a discount. Beyoncé—whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter—debuted with the girl group Destiny’s Child in 1996 along with fellow members Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. The band—whose final line-up consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams—went on to sell more than 60 million records worldwide and become of the most successful artists...
ILLINOIS STATE
StyleCaster

Lizzo Just ‘Hard Launched’ Her Boyfriend at the Grammys—They Hosted a Music Show Together In 2016

It’s about damn time! Lizzo’s boyfriend was hard-launched right before the Grammys! If you’re on every social media app following the “Juice” artist you have a pretty good idea who Lizzo is dating right now. However, she made her relationship red carpet right before Music’s biggest night. Lizzo posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram when she attended the famous Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California. She captioned the set, “Hard Launch😮‍💨.” while photos showed her being very affectionate with her boyfriend Myke Wright. So many supportive comments flooded the “Truth Hurts” singer and flautist’s Instagram. “The way...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened

He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
StyleCaster

Shakira & Miley Follow A Long History of Women Exposing Their Cheating Exes Through Music

When Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira released the darkly funny, candid and cathartic breakup song “BZRP Music Session Vol. 53”, otherwise known as “Out of Your League” in early January 2023, she offered an anthem for women and a fearful prospect to men. Cheat on, exploit or disrespect an international pop star and you’ll be delivered a diss song. In the 24 hours following its release, her collaboration with rapper Bizarrap was viewed 63 million times on YouTube. Facing the biggest catastrophes of her personal and professional life, it seemed inevitable that her best means of coping and finding her confidence anew would...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
StyleCaster

Dua Lipa’s Ex Trevor Noah & Boyfriend Jack Harlow Walked the Grammys Red Carpet Minutes Apart From Each Other

Talk about awkward. Dua Lipa’s ex and current boyfriend, Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow, walked the Grammys 2023 red carpet minutes apart from each other. Noah is the host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, while Harlow is nominated for three awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs,” Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. (Noah also hosted the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.) Noah walked the red carpet first, while Harlow followed less than an hour later. It’s unclear if Noah and Harlow interacted at the awards show, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards

Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
StyleCaster

This Cute Litter Box Is The Best Purchase I’ve Ever Made—& It’s On Sale At Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I like to play a little game when guests visit my Brooklyn apartment for the first time. Cat and mouse? No, that’s too obvious. Instead, I like to stimulate my company’s intellect by asking if they can locate my cat’s litter box. It’s an odd request, but one I take great pleasure in—as they inevitably concede defeat and I burst with pride. A chamber where your cat does their business (nay, defecates) is a peculiar source of pride, sure, but I...
StyleCaster

Harry Styles Almost Fell Off Stage During His Grammys Performance—See the Video

It wouldn’t be an awards show without some sort of viral moment, so when Harry Styles almost fell off the stage during his Grammys performance, fans went into a meltdown on social media. Known for his energetic stage presence, the pop superstar was singing “As It Was” off his hit album from Harry’s House—for which he scored a bunch of nominations at the 65th Grammys—on a raised rotating platform. For a moment, it looked like momentum was going to get the better of him, almost tipping down the ramp to another section of the stage. Harry managed to pull himself up...
StyleCaster

Forget Vocal Arrangements, Lizzo Just Wore A Full Flower Arrangement To The 2023 Grammy Awards

It’s been a minute since Lizzo has been nominated for a Grammy Award (since 2020 to be exact) and to quote the singer, “It’s about damn time” that she’s back on the Grammy’s red carpet. Lizzo’s Grammy Awards look for 2023 has entered the building and safe to say, it was worth the wait. Lizzo is no stranger to the best-dressed list (her 2022 Met Gala look was my personal favorite) and her look this evening will go down as one of her best ever. This is Lizzo’s third time attending the Grammy Awards and her looks have consistently been ultra-glamorous....
StyleCaster

Who Is the Buccaneers’ Next Quarterback? Here Are the Top Players to Replace Tom Brady as QB

After the veteran Tom Brady announced he was “retiring for good” after 23 seasons, many sports fans are wondering who is the Buccaneers’ next quarterback—because they are some BIG shoes to fill, even though his best football was played at the Patriots. Buy: Buy ‘The TB12 Method’ By Tom Brady $11.73+ Brady called it quits playing NFL on February 1, 2023. In a teary announcement, Brady said: “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first,” Tom filmed his retirement speech...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Swear This $16 Celeb-Loved Moisturizer ‘Stops Aging In Its Tracks’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Not all of us can physically (or financially) sustain a 12-step skincare routine. That’s where multifunctional beauty products come in. There’s one in particular that’s been hanging around in several A-listers’ daily skincare regimens. When multiple celebs rave about a product, that’s when you know it’s worth a try. Per Shape, Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow call on Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré to plump, firm, smooth and soften their complexion.  The formula functions as a face cream, makeup primer and...
StyleCaster

J-Lo Told Ben to ‘Look More Friendly’ in a Tense Moment at the Grammys, a Lip Reader Reveals—Inside Their Convo

Grammy date! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammys took the Internet by storm. The Argo director’s face became a meme as soon as the cameras showed him and his wife at “Music’s Biggest Night.” Ben’s distressed face made the rounds on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with many social media users commenting on it. “Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife,” one person tweeted. Another added: “Ben Affleck is me as a kid being dragged somewhere I didn’t want to go.” So what caused Ben Affleck’s face to be like that at the Grammys?...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

What Are ‘Lip Gloss Nails?’ Just Ask Jennifer Lopez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Move over glazed donut nails. There’s a shiny new trend making waves with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez: lip gloss nails. A quick TikTok search shows hundreds of videos just in the last few weeks of folks trying the ultra-glossy nail look. It differs from the glazed donut nail trend Hailey Bieber made so popular because it’s a lot more sheer. You just need a layer or two of sheer, glossy color to get the look. Go for a true lip...
StyleCaster

For The Love Of Latex, Doja Cat Stuns In Hard Core Versace At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Doja Cat should create her own fashion week or even month. Last week, she attended a Paris couture show bedazzled in 30,000 Swarovski crystals from head to toe. This week, the talk of the town is Doja Cat’s 2023 Grammy Awards look. She arrived on the Grammys’ red carpet in an ensemble that may be even more difficult to get on and off than the Swarovski crystals, a gown made out of full-on latex. The singer looked graceful and comfortable on the red carpet as she arrived in a head-to-toe latex look—a material that is notoriously tricky to put on, wear...
StyleCaster

How Many Grammys Does Beyoncé Have? She Just Broke the Record For Most Wins Ever

She just broke the record for the most wins in the history of the awards, so how many Grammys does Beyoncé have now? Buy: ‘Renaissance’ by Beyoncé $11.99 The pop deity is celebrating the critical and economic success of her latest album Renaissance, which debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard charts—all 16 tracks made it into the Hot 100 when it came out in July 2022. Nearly half of 2023’s leading Grammy nominees are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy. “This makes me feel very proud, but it makes me conscious of the...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Running Through Bottles of This $14 Facial Oil That Leaves Eye Wrinkles ‘Almost Completely Gone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Burt’s Bees has been a drugstore staple for as long as I can remember (I used its acne-prone line during the majority of my teenage years and swore by it.) Since then, I’ve associated the brand with being transformative yet always gentle on the skin; its affordable formulas boast simple yet effective ingredients that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for. Burt’s Bees Facial Oil is a prime example—it has earned glowing remarks from shoppers for...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy