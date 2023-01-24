ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd suspect sought in grisly murder of UWS grandmother found bound in apartment

By Adam Warner, Samantha Liebman
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Days after arresting one suspect, police said Tuesday they’re searching for a second man in last week’s shocking murder of an Upper West Side grandmother.

Maria Hernandez, 74, was found dead with her hands and feet tied at her ransacked apartment on W. 83rd Street last Wednesday. Her sister, who lives in the same building, made the chilling discovery, coming across Hernandez's body under a pile of clothes in her bedroom.

On Saturday, police arrested Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, in connection with the killing. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of burglary.

The NYPD released a surveillance image Tuesday of a second man they are searching for in connection with Hernandez’s death. His suspected connection to the case wasn’t immediately clear.

Mackey was reportedly a temporary superintendent at Hernandez’s apartment in the past. Prosecutors made the revelation at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday, calling the killing “clearly a premeditated crime.”

Prosecutors alleged that Mackey even went into the super’s basement office to steal a DVR with security footage during the alleged break-in.

The medical examiner determined Hernandez died of asphyxia.

Her sister, Maria Terrero, told 1010 WINS on Friday that she is in disbelief that her sibling is gone.

“She was a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful lady,” Terrero said. “I don’t have no idea—I think I live in very bad dream right now.”

Terrero lives on the first floor of the building and discovered her sister’s body in her apartment on the third floor.

“And I find her in the bedroom, she was on the floor, most of the body covered with all this stuff,” Terrero said. “I almost can’t see her.”

“It’s terrible, it’s traumatizing, it’s unbelievable,” she said of the crime.

