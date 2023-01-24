ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here Are The Highest-Paying Jobs In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpYlq_0kPonsKh00
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered about the highest-paying jobs in the state ?

US News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report. The website states, "If you're seeking a high salary, the Best-Paying Jobs ranking list will help you search jobs that pay very well."

According to the report, there are nearly 20 careers that have especially high salaries in Texas, ranging from positions in the medical field to mechanical work and sports-related jobs.

Here are the highest-paying jobs in Texas metros along with their average salaries:

  • Wind Turbine Technician- $57,240
  • Solar Panels Installers- $61,400
  • Physical Therapist Assistant- $75,550
  • Sports Coaches- $90,000
  • Accountant- $95,380
  • Real Estate Agent- $100,060
  • Operations Research Analyst- $118,710
  • Mechanical Engineer- $125,970
  • Environmental Engineer- $126,730
  • Radiation Therapist- $129,670
  • Environmental Engineer- $131,700
  • Petroleum Engineer- $166,680
  • Podiatrist- $219,000
  • Nurse Anesthetist- $262,560
  • Pediatrician- $298,760
  • Physician- $375,200
  • Obstetrician and Gynecologist- $375,200

Check out the full US News Best Jobs Rankings report on US News & World Report's website .

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Increases Starting Salary and Compensation for State Hospital Employees

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is addressing workforce issues by giving raises to around 19,600 employees at state hospitals and assisted living facilities in the upcoming weeks. Based on a news release, the starting salary will rise for several occupations, like nursing, direct care, and food service. The...
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Utility Payment Help For Texans

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is channeling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. Recipients can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. A household must have at least one U.S. citizen or qualified alien and be at or below 150 percent of federal poverty income guidelines. You can find applications on the Texas Utility Help website.
KETK / FOX51 News

Program gets $48 million to help Texans with utility bills

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Utility Help will receive an additional $48 million to help support homeowners and renters who need help paying energy bills. The money, which was directed to Texas Utility Help by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act. Through Texas Utility Help, […]
TEXAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal

A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas

Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes. Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services, but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Utility Help gets nearly $50 million in new funding

HOUSTON — Additional funds are now available for Texans who need help paying their utility bills. Texas Utility Help received an additional $48 million in federal money to help support those who need help paying their energy bills. Those who qualify can get help with their past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas and propane, up to $2,400.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texans can qualify for help to pay utility bills

(KTEN)—The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is funneling $48 million into the Texas Utility Help program. The money is aimed at helping Texans who are struggling to pay utility bills. They can pay off total past due bills, plus get $2,400 to cover future payments. To qualify,...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy