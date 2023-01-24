ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa's ag potential

By Fatima Hussein
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4965_0kPonhrw00

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia's bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa's potential to help solve the world's problems with food shortages.

Yellen, midway through a 10-day tour of Africa, devoted her day to highlighting the agricultural investment potential of underdeveloped African nations, especially as Russia 's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated worldwide hunger and the cost of food.

“As we tackle acute needs now, we must also take a longer view and scale up investment in long-term food system resilience. Africa is a perfect example of these dual challenges,” Yellen said in Chongwe, a village an hour outside of Lusaka. She stood at her signature podium, surrounded by lush green fields of corn and with chickens grazing nearby.

The continent's potential is evident in one statistic: Africa has 60 percent of the world’s uncultivated arable land.

“We want to advance a future where Africa participates more fully in global food and fertilizer markets and supply chains,” Yellen said as farmers, mostly women wearing brightly colored wax cloth dresses, stood and listened.

They told Yellen stories of how they've sustained their communities — by sharing goats to mate to build a sustainable livestock supply and by developing collective savings groups and silos for grain.

Echinah Mfula, a Chongwe farmer and participant in the Twalumbu Savings Group, which helps its members pool money to buy livestock and food, said, “It's been a challenge. It's been a big challenge for us, but we are successful."

In Zambia, roughly 2 million people face acute food insecurity, more than half the population lives below the poverty line and nearly half of the population is unable to meet minimum caloric intake needs.

“It is a continent that faces acute food needs,” Yellen said. "But it is one that also has the potential not only to feed itself but also to help feed the world — if the right steps are taken.”

Solving the country’s well-documented debt crisis is more important than ever if financing for new agricultural projects is to be possible.

Zambia became Africa’s first coronavirus pandemic-era sovereign nation to default when it failed to make a $42.5 million bond payment in November 2020. Negotiations over how to deal with the debt load have been ongoing.

Experts say a prolonged debt crisis could permanently prevent countries like Zambia from recovering, leading to an entire nation sliding deeper into poverty and joblessness.

Food insecurity is increasing around the globe, due to COVID-19, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and rising food costs, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization and other United Nations agencies. Nearly a half-billion people were undernourished in 2021 and more than 1 billion faced moderate to severe food insecurity, the report said.

On top of that, the costs of fertilizer and natural gas have exploded and global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record in 2022.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February worsened the food insecurity crisis because the two countries were leading suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other products, especially to nations in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia that were already struggling with hunger.

In the U.S., the Treasury Department issued a carve-out to the thousands of sanctions that have been imposed on Russia, to allow agricultural transactions and trade related to humanitarian aid and access to communications. The hope is to prevent some of the most damaging impacts of the war on vulnerable populations.

But in Zambia, Yellen said she sees solutions in home-grown firms like Java Foods Limited, a woman-owned company that produces low-cost, nutritionally fortified instant noodles. It targets low-income urban consumers and sources 100% of its wheat from Zambian farmers.

Monica Musonda, Java Foods' founder, told Yellen at a roundtable Tuesday that staying afloat has been difficult, since her firm is one of the only food manufacturers in Lusaka. “But we are trying to make an impact in our community — you can see what we women can do.”

Java has worked under USAID’s Feed the Future program and with the US Partnership for Food Solutions, a non-profit founded by General Mills.

Yellen began her tour of Africa in Senegal and moves on to South Africa after Zambia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US general warns of potential war with China: ‘My gut tells me we will fight in 2025’

A four-star US Air Force general has said that Washington is expecting a potential war with China in 2025 and asked his commanders to prepare for battle by aiming “for the head”.General Mike Minihan, the head of the Air Mobility Command, said the US’s main goal should be to deter “and, if required, defeat” China, in a shocking internal memorandum signed off by him and confirmed to be genuine by the Pentagon.The memo, which has been circulating on social media, was first reported by NBC News and is dated 1 February of this year. It contains several pointers, including...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Rishi Sunak makes surprise intervention on Ukraine as anniversary of Russia war looms

Rishi Sunak has said that the “hearts of the British people” are with Ukraine in a surprise intervention on the war.The prime minister also paid tribute to the ongoing bravery of ordinary Ukrainians.With just weeks to go before the first anniversary of the conflict, Mr Sunak reiterated his pledge that the UK government would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.His renewed support for the people of Ukraine came as he passed a personal message to the Ukrainian ambassador to pass onto to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine at a fundraiser at the Royal Academy...
The Independent

He was arrested for sharing a cartoon. 11 years later, he can finally move on

A respected university professor arrested in 2012 for sharing a satirical cartoon – starting an extraordinary ordeal involving scores of court appearances that have turned his life upside down – has shared his relief at finally been cleared of all charges.Ambikesh Mahapatra, a professor of chemistry at the prestigious Jadavpur University in the state capital Kolkata was arrested in April 2012 after he forwarded an email to his friends that included a cartoon containing political comment about India’s only female chief minister, the head of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee.After an 11-year fight that has taken a severe...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky slams Olympics chief as ‘nearly 67,000 Russian war crimes’ recorded

Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach’s decision to allow Russia to participate in the Games.“Olympic principles and war are fundamentally opposed to each other,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address, criticising the Olympic committee’s apparent neutral stance.“One cannot but be disappointed by the statements of the current president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. I spoke with him several times. And I never heard how he is going to protect sports from war propaganda if he returns Russian athletes to international competitions,” he added.Ukrainian athletes have been forced to defend their loved ones...
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak must defy Brexit ‘puritans’ to get protocol deal, top lawyers warn

Rishi Sunak should defy the “purist ideology” of hardline Brexiteers to solve the row over the Northern Ireland protocol and other post-Brexit problems, top lawyers have argued.In a paper shared with The Independent, former EU court lawyers said the prime minister had to show “political courage, in the national interest, to displease a faction of Brexit purists”.Eleanor Sharpston KC, former advocate general at the Court of Justice of the European Union, and Ian Forrester KC, a former judge at the same EU court, said it was time for “pragmatic good sense” to prevail in order to repair ties with Brussels.The Tory government’s...
The Independent

Scottish small businesses to be surveyed on trading struggles

Small businesses in Scotland have been encouraged to take part in the “biggest-ever” survey of its kind to help improve trading conditions.The aim is to give small traders a louder voice to ensure their views are better represented to policy-makers.The Big Small Business Survey, launched by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland on Monday, is asking questions to better understand current trading conditions and the challenges traders in the country face.It is more important than ever to open a space up for small business owners to tell us what they are experiencingStacey Dingwall, FSBThe survey will also cover...
The Independent

Government like ‘band on the Titanic’ over illegal migration, says Tory MP

A Tory MP compared the Government to the “band on the Titanic”, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.The messages, reported by Sky News and apparently leaked from the so-called Common Sense Group of Tory MPs on WhatsApp, reveal a number of parliamentarians attacking civil servants and bemoaning Rishi Sunak’s Government.Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, suggested any civil servants blocking Government efforts to stop small boat crossings may be guilty of “treason”.The messages are reported to have been sent after the Sunday Express printed a front page story claiming Whitehall officials are trying to “scupper” the Prime Minister’s plans to tackle illegal migration.Mr...
The Independent

French coastguard rescues 83 migrants on UK-bound small boats

Eighty-three migrants on two UK-bound small boats have been rescued in the Channel.The French coastguard said several small boats tried to cross the Channel on Sunday, with two getting into difficulty off the coast of Gravelines.On Sunday morning, the coastguard said 54 people had been rescued from one boat and 29 from another.They were taken to the port of Calais, where they were met by emergency services, according to the translation of a statement from the Prefecture maritime de la Manche et de la mer du Nord.One person, who was unwell, was given medical attention, the coastguard added.sIt comes after the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 26 migrants in a small boat crossed the Channel to reach the UK on Saturday.The total number of migrants to arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year is 991, according to MoD data. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden

Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia.The travel warning published late Saturday followed demonstrations last weekend outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden, where an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey. The events stiffened Turkey's refusal so far to ratify Sweden's NATO bid.Sweden and Finland applied jointly to become members of the military alliance, dropping their longstanding military nonalignment following Russia’s war...
The Independent

US urges donors to give far more as Somalia faces famine

The first U.S. Cabinet member to visit Somalia since 2015 urged the world’s distracted donors Sunday to give immediate help to a country facing deadly famine, which she calls “the ultimate failure of the international community.”The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, heard perhaps the starkest warning yet about the crisis: Excess deaths during what is now Somalia's longest drought on record will “almost certainly” surpass those of the famine formally declared in the country in 2011, when more than a quarter-million people died.This time, the world is looking elsewhere, many humanitarian officials say.“Many of the traditional...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Israel strikes Iranian munitions facility with targeted drones

Iranian officials said that unmanned aerial vehicles struck a munitions facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan overnight, a result of what US officials on Sunday said was an Israeli operation, according to the Wall Street Journal. Tehran had not initially placed blame for the attack, and claimed that only minor damage was done to the rooftop of the facility. The Iranian defence ministry further claimed that several drones had been shot down by Iranian ground-to-air defences. It was unclear, based on multiple reports, if any drones survived the operation.Israeli officials also did not immediately claim...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy