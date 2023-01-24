Read full article on original website
Hackers holding League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics source code for ransom
A hacker is looking for ransom payments after acquiring source code for Riot Games’ League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and the company’s “legacy anticheat platform,” a spokesperson for the company said on Twitter. Riot Games has refused to pay after systems were compromised in a socially engineered scam.
'League of Legends' game maker says it won't pay ransom after hackers reportedly ask for $10 million and threaten to release source code
The hackers sent a ransom email to Riot Games, reportedly saying that their "sole motivation is financial gain."
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Owner of valuable Pokemon Yellow copy destroyed by US customs says they were shocked by "senseless damage"
"There were some WTFs flying around that day for sure."
Microsoft Shuts Down Legendary VR Metaverse
AltspaceVR, a social VR platform founded in 2013 and acquired by Microsoft in 2017, has just announced that it will be closing permanently. The platform, which featured user-generated spaces called “Worlds” and hosted live virtual events from a magic show to a red carpet premiere, connected people across the world. In an email to users, AltspaceVR cited the closure due to its parent company Microsoft’s decision to shift its focus onto launching Microsoft Mesh, a VR experience for Microsoft Teams, the company’s video conferencing platform. AltspaceVR will shut down on March 10.
League of Legends: LCS 2023 Spring Split Predictions
League of Legends (LoL) predictions for the 2023 LCS Spring Split, MSI, and beyond.
The Day before: Game Kami Bukan Scam! Aroged!
The MMO’s Survival The Day. After all, questioning has become a very rational response. We were talking about a game with a high hype that was planned for March 2023 but hasn’t shared raw gameplay videos in any form so far. The situation got worse when we suddenly made the release of this game a reality and even reliant on the fact that the trademark The Day before was registered by a third party and had to give it to them first. It is no wonder that many gamers believe it to be a trick game aka a fraud.
Microsoft Edge 'Phoenix' is an internal reimagining of the Edge web browser with a new UI and more features
Microsoft is working on a reimagining of the Edge web browser, codenamed Phoenix, that is designed to better differentiate Microsoft Edge from the rest of the browser competition with a fresh new UI that's consistent with Windows 11, unique productivity features, and deeper integration with Windows.
BuzzFeed to use AI to ‘enhance’ its content and quizzes – report
BuzzFeed is reportedly planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content, the company announced to employees this week. Jonah Peretti, the chief executive, announced the efforts in an internal memo. “In 2023, you’ll see AI inspired content move from an R&D stage to part...
Data analytics firm Arkham Intelligence adding support for Polygon in Q1
Blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence announced it is adding support for Polygon in Q1. This is the second blockchain it will add support for; it chose Polygon because of its large user base and partnerships. Arkham Intelligence announced it is adding support for Polygon, giving users the ability to track,...
Android 14 will block apps made for older versions of the OS, effectively limiting sideloading
Android 14 will be making a big change to help keep your phone safe from malware. Lines of code, posted on the Android Open Source Project show that Google will make its API policies much stricter, effectively blocking the sideloading of many old apps. If the minimum installable SDK version...
Microsoft cloud outage hits users around the world
Microsoft on Wednesday said it had recovered all of its cloud services after a networking outage took down its cloud platform Azure along with services such as Teams and Outlook used by millions around the globe.
