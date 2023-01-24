ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

Hackers holding League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics source code for ransom

A hacker is looking for ransom payments after acquiring source code for Riot Games’ League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and the company’s “legacy anticheat platform,” a spokesperson for the company said on Twitter. Riot Games has refused to pay after systems were compromised in a socially engineered scam.
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Vice

Microsoft Shuts Down Legendary VR Metaverse

AltspaceVR, a social VR platform founded in 2013 and acquired by Microsoft in 2017, has just announced that it will be closing permanently. The platform, which featured user-generated spaces called “Worlds” and hosted live virtual events from a magic show to a red carpet premiere, connected people across the world. In an email to users, AltspaceVR cited the closure due to its parent company Microsoft’s decision to shift its focus onto launching Microsoft Mesh, a VR experience for Microsoft Teams, the company’s video conferencing platform. AltspaceVR will shut down on March 10.
game-news24.com

The Day before: Game Kami Bukan Scam! Aroged!

The MMO’s Survival The Day. After all, questioning has become a very rational response. We were talking about a game with a high hype that was planned for March 2023 but hasn’t shared raw gameplay videos in any form so far. The situation got worse when we suddenly made the release of this game a reality and even reliant on the fact that the trademark The Day before was registered by a third party and had to give it to them first. It is no wonder that many gamers believe it to be a trick game aka a fraud.
The Guardian

BuzzFeed to use AI to ‘enhance’ its content and quizzes – report

BuzzFeed is reportedly planning to use artificial intelligence to personalize and enhance its online quizzes and content, the company announced to employees this week. Jonah Peretti, the chief executive, announced the efforts in an internal memo. “In 2023, you’ll see AI inspired content move from an R&D stage to part...
theblock.co

Data analytics firm Arkham Intelligence adding support for Polygon in Q1

Blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence announced it is adding support for Polygon in Q1. This is the second blockchain it will add support for; it chose Polygon because of its large user base and partnerships. Arkham Intelligence announced it is adding support for Polygon, giving users the ability to track,...
CNN

Microsoft cloud outage hits users around the world

Microsoft on Wednesday said it had recovered all of its cloud services after a networking outage took down its cloud platform Azure along with services such as Teams and Outlook used by millions around the globe.
