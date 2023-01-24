ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassett, Butler, Yeoh, Fraser, others react to Oscar nods

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Reactions from some of the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards:

“I'm literally sitting here holding my head, and holding my heart. It's coming in waves. I'm excited, I'm grateful, I'm nervous. I'm going to have to start journaling (laughs). Queen Ramonda to me is reflective of what mothers have been doing forever, and also a representation of what Black mothers have been doing — holding families together. holding memories, holding wisdom... That's what she is attempting to do in spite of the trauma she has experienced herself... I'm always thinking of Chadwick and his legacy with this film and how he led us in the first ”Panther." I'm always thinking of him, he is always present. It's a continuation of his legacy — Angela Bassett, nominated for best supporting actress in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," in an interview. ( Chadwick Boseman , who starred in the first "Black Panther," died in 2020.)

“The peaks are so high, the valleys have been so low. I'm just trying to stay as present as I can. A moment like today is bittersweet because I wish Lisa Marie were here with us to celebrate. And at times amid intense grief and shattering loss it feels sort of bizarre to celebrate. I also know how much this film meant to Lisa Marie and how much her father's legacy meant to her, so I feel so proud and so humbled to be a part of that story. — Austin Butler , nominated for best actor for “Elvis,” in an interview. ( Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter, died Jan. 12.)

“Even just to be nominated means validation, love, from your peers. What it means for the rest of the Asians around the world, not just in America but globally, is to say we have a seat at the table. We finally have a seat at the table. We are being recognized and being seen." — Michelle Yeoh, nominated for best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once," in an interview.

“It just seemed so far-fetched. Especially when I had to step away from acting for so many years, that dream seemed like it was dead. My whole thing was: I just wanted a job.” — Ke Huy Quan, nominated for best supporting actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” in an interview.

“It’s interesting when you see the kind of prestige the Oscars have. In Sweden, it’s more prestigious than the Nobel prize actually. I have seen all the films from this year, and it’s just a really prominent group.” — Ruben Östlund, nominated for best director and best original screenplay for “Triangle of Sadness," in an interview.

“I’m absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to the Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible makeup. I wouldn’t have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life. — Brendan Fraser , nominated for best actor for “The Whale,” in a statement.

“On behalf of Tom, all the filmmakers, cast, Paramount and everyone who worked on ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ we are so honored by this recognition from the Academy. This being my first ever Oscar nomination makes it that much more special." — Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, nominate for best picture for “Top Gun: Maverick,” in a statement.

“l am overjoyed by this morning’s news. Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project.” — Hong Chau, nominated for best supporting actress for “The Whale,” in a statement.

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: http://www.apnews.com/academy-awards

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

