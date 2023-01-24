ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constance Marten news – live: Missing aristocrat and sex offender ‘sleeping in tent with newborn’

By Matt Mathers
 5 days ago

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her convicted sex offender partner are sleeping in a tent in sub-zero conditions with their baby, police believe.

Detectives are searching for Ms Marten and Mark Gordon, who are on the run and had been last seen in east London on 7 January.

Police say they are concerned about the welfare of the baby, who is thought to be only a few weeks old.

In an update in the case on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said it had obtained new information establishing that the couple went to an Argos in Whitechapel, east London at 6:19pm on Saturday, 7 January to buy camping gear.

Ms Marten’s father Napier previously launched an appeal calling for his estranged daughter to turn herself in.

In audio shared with The Independent, he said: “I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare”.

The Independent

Student nurse ‘found with pressure cooker bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack

A man who was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack.Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse at St James’s Hospital, is accused of taking the homemade device and a blank-firing pistol to his place of work on 20 January.The 27-year-old was arrested outside the hospital’s maternity ward amid a major security operation.Mr Farooq appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.The court heard that he had an interest in jihadism and had conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of the Menwith Hill RAF base in North Yorkshire.Mr Farooq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey next Friday. Additional reporting by PA
The Independent

‘I’ve just murdered someone - phone me now’: Woman’s call after stabbing mother’s ‘best friend’

A woman killed a friend of her mother’s while high and then left a disturbing voicemail for her ex-boyfriend in which she confessed. Rebecca Press, 31, was sentenced to life in prison this week after being found guilty of the murder of Marc Ash in July last year. After the fatal attack with a kitchen knife she burst into her mother Michelle Press’s bedroom in Caerphilly, South Wales, and told her “I have stabbed your f****** best friend”, before fleeing the scene.An audio recording captures the moment Press called her ex Ashley Allan to admit what she had done....
The Independent

Police arrest teen who shot himself in the foot

A teenager shot himself in the foot and told doctors he was a victim, a court heard.The 17-year-old turned up at hospital with a gunshot injury to his foot, claiming he had been shot.But CCTV showed he had accidentally discharged the shotgun while trying to hide it in his waistband.Police officers didn’t believe his story due to the nature of his injury.Witnesses and CCTV identified he had accidentally shoot himself in the foot in Brentford, west London, on March 11 last year.The teen was sentenced to a 12-month referral order at Kingston Crown Court on Friday January 27.He had pleaded...
The Independent

Man arrested after six British children found living in wine cellar in Austria

A family including six young children born in Britain were found living in an abandoned wine cellar in a small Austrian village.An unnamed man, 54, was arrested after the children - all under the age of five - were discovered in the illegal hideout in Obritz, about 47 miles north of the capital Vienna.Local media reports said the man, who has been linked to conspiracy theories and those rejecting the Austrian state, was detained for resisting state authority.Social services called the police after the man, who is said to be Austrian but working in Britain, pepper sprayed officials who had...
The Independent

Harrods customers describe walking into ‘pool of blood’ after man stabbed in store

Harrods customers have described walking into a “pool of blood” after a man was stabbed at the world-famous London department store.A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital by emergency services following the shocking incident last night in Knightsbridge, west London. The victim is believed to have been targeted for his designer watch. Emergency responders raced to the scene and cordoned off the store, but the knifeman managed to escape and is still at large.The victim remains in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.A father, who was with his teenage daughter in the store’s Louis Vuitton concession...
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
The Independent

Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip

A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tyre Nichols: Police officer appears to laugh and smoke cigarette in disturbing body cam

Memphis police officers appear to laugh and one can be seen smoking a cigarette in body cam footage released after the death of Tyre Nichols.Mr Nichols was beaten by police following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.The disturbing footage shows police officers laughing together as the 22-year-old lies slumped on the floor.“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer, referring to the beating. Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder. Read More Video shows Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officersVideo shows Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officersJoe Biden calls Tyre Nichols’ parents ahead of bodycam footage release
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Father in California crash who ‘drove Tesla off cliff with family inside’ held for attempted murder

The man who is accused of driving a Tesla car and plunging it 250 feet (76 metres) off a cliff in northern California with his family inside has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, officials said on Friday.Dharmesh A Patel, was released from the hospital and taken into custody without bail.Officials said his bail could be arraigned on Monday afternoon if the San Mateo district attorney’s office decides to file criminal charges.It is not immediately clear when Mr Patel was released from the hospital.The 41-year-old father was arrested after California Highway Patrol investigators “developed probable cause...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Tyre Nichols video shows officers boasting as he lies motionless: ‘Hitting him with straight haymakers, dog’

Video shows officers boasting about punching Tyre Nichols as he lies close to them motionless and hunched over.After authorities released a series of videos captured by police in Memphis when they beat and kicked the 29-year-old as they detained him earlier this month, officers can be heard laughing and bragging as the young man lies on the ground next to them.He would die in hospital several days later.“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him.”One video clip shows officers dragging Mr Nichols from the driver’s seat...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

New pictures of mystery man found dead with 30-year-old map

Police probing the mystery death of an elderly man whose body was pulled from a canal have released a haunting image of his face to try and identify him. The man’s body was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods in Leeds on 15 January.West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers were keen to identify him and trace his relatives.Now detectives working to identify the man have released an artist’s impression of what they believe to be his likeness and images of his clothing and shoes.The man has been...
The Independent

Madison Brooks news – live: New video shows LSU student’s last night as bar denies serving 19-year-old alcohol

Newly-released surveillance footage has captured Madison Brooks’ movements on her last night, before the Louisiana State University (LSU) student was allegedly raped and then struck and killed by a car. In the footage, the 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister and her four alleged attackers are seen leaving Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge at around 1.50am on 15 January.Investigators said Brooks then sexually assaulted by the men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway.A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in the hospital.Kaivon Deondre Washington,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him

A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh tells story of farmhand claiming to kill Black Panthers in police interview on night of murders

Alex Murdaugh recounted a wild story about a farmhand claiming to “kill radical Black Panthers” when he was interviewed by law enforcement on the night of the double murder of his wife and son.During the second day of testimony at the legal scion’s murder trial on Friday, jurors were shown footage of Mr Murdaugh’s first police interview after he claimed to have found the victims shot dead on the family estate in Islandton, South Carolina. In the footage, Mr Murdaugh is asked by an officer if there is anyone he suspects could be responsible for gunning down his wife...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
The Independent

Anesthesiologist arrested for Jan 6 violence after former friend saw Facebook video of him with Ashli Babbitt

A cardiothoracic anesthesiologist is facing federal charges in relation to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol after he was seen on social media footage “kneeling beside the woman shot inside,” an unsealed federal complaint states. The legal filing, made public on Tuesday, was seemingly referencing Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt who was shot by police and died of her injuries. She was shot by a Capitol Police lieutenant attempting to stop the rioters from getting through a door on the way to the lobby of the chamber of the House of Representatives. Austin Brendlen Harris, a board-certified...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
The Independent

The Independent

