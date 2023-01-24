ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers DE Omenihu Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The alleged incident took place less than 24 hours after San Francisco’s divisional round victory over the Cowboys.

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/ .

49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, less than 24 hours after San Francisco’s divisional round playoff victory over the Cowboys, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department .

Omenihu was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on Monday but has since posted bail and is no longer in custody, per the release. Additionally, Omenihu was served with a restraining order.

At approximately 4:39 p.m. local time Monday, police responded to investigate an apparent domestic violence incident after a woman called to report that her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers said they did not notice any visible physical injuries to the woman, but she did complain about pain in her arm, according to the release.

Omenihu remained at the scene and cooperated with the reporting officers before his arrest.

The case will now be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges against Omenihu.

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a statement, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner .

Omenihu, 25, is in his second season with the 49ers where he’s played a significant role along the team’s defensive line. He has 4.5 sacks on the season and played in 15 snaps of San Francisco’s divisional round victory over Dallas before injuring his oblique, which kept him out of the rest of the team’s 19–12 win.

The 49ers will now travel to take on the Eagles in the NFC championship game Sunday.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

