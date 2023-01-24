ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Burst Bubbles? The Truth About the Looming Champagne Shortage

By Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIASb_0kPolpkw00

The news items have looked a little dire the last couple months. Headlines have warned us of a Champagne shortage —casting doubt on our New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day toasts. And yet, we couldn’t help thinking the panic was little more than a clever marketing ploy by the world’s most famous wine region, combined with a news media in love with getting us all worked up. So we wanted to do a little digging ourselves, to sort fact from fiction on the current state of our Champagne supply.

Now, there’s good reason to worry about our Champagne going dry, and we’re not talking brut. There is less bubbly, and the problem began with a miscalculation during a time of crisis.

Fearing a global drop in demand for Champagne during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, grape harvests in 2020 were limited by the Comité Interprofessional de vin de Champagne , the trade group representing Champagne growers and producers. The 20 percent mandatory decrease in quantity was enacted to prevent a glut of Champagne during a potential market slump, which as we now know did not occur. Wine lovers drank more during the pandemic than ever before, causing an increase in sales of 64 percent from 2020 to 2021, with continued sales growth in 2022 . A total of 326 million bottles of Champagne were shipped around the world in 2022, an uptick of 1.6 percent over the prior year.

David Chatillon, president of the Union des Maisons de Champagne and co-president of the Comité Champagne, explained, “Champagne, as the supreme wine of celebrations, has been the natural choice of the world’s consumers as they rejoiced at the end of lockdowns and rediscovered a taste for parties, for going out and for traveling.”

So far, so good. Except that non-vintage Champagne is made with base wine from several vintages, and the regulated decrease in production in 2020 followed by a lower-than-normal harvest in 2021 due to weather conditions has led to a reduction in base wine stores. Without large quantities of prior vintage wine stored in tanks, ongoing production capacity of NV Champagne is limited, so Champagne houses have been holding back releases to offer a steady, if reduced, supply going forward. And the escalation in sales overall during the last year means that there may well be less to go around this year and into 2024. A strong 2022 harvest helped to increase the amount of base wine, but the resulting Champagne is at least two years away from release.

As Gilles Morisson de la Bassetière, CEO of Champagne de Venoge pointed out to Robb Report, “ Sales in 2021 and 2022 were larger than what we put in the cellar.Andeven though the harvest was better in 2022, we won’t release those wines before 2025, so 2023 and 2024 are going to be tight.”

Franck Volleraux, chef du cave and co-owner of Champagne Volleraux told Robb Report, “Unfortunately, very bad weather during the 2021 season lessened the yield, creating strong tension in the markets. Despite a very good 2022 harvest, Champagne sales remain very strong and the 2022 harvest will barely cover this year’s releases.”

Volleraux further stated, “Sales were good in 2022. There are several factors that come into play: stronger global demand, consumers no longer hesitate to open a bottle of Champagne more regularly and people want to have fun. We tried to meet the demand of our customers and partners, but we chose to restrict volumes and we experienced some stock shortages on certain items.”

At Champagne Henri Giraud, Emmanuelle Giraud, CEO and 13th generation family sees both sides of the of the news emanating from the region. She pointed out to Robb Report, “Champagne demand is huge since the pandemic. It moved to another category, from being a ‘celebration wine’ to an ‘aperitif wine,’ meaning that wine drinkers are now pouring a glass of French bubbly before dinner rather than waiting for a special occasion.” However, Giraud and other houses are also expanding business opportunities by increasing the amount of Ratafia Champenois production. This style of fortified wine (akin to Port or Sherry) is made by adding brandy that has been distilled from Champagne to still base wine.

As Giraud explained, “At Champagne Henri Giraud, we could not fulfill all the orders in 2022 but we had the chance to replace this Champagne shortage by a new offer, which is Ratafia Champenois. It is also going crazy worldwide. In fact, in 2022, it was a chance for our partners around the globe to discover our Ratafia.”

While individual producers may be running low on stock, Charles Goemaere, director of the Comité Champagne, put the situation into a regional perspective, telling Robb Report, “Contrary to what can be read here and there, there is no risk of a shortage of Champagne on the markets. The ‘interprofessional reserve,’ which is a tool much appreciated by the people of Champagne, made it possible to compensate for the harvest deficit in 2021. With the . . . 2022 harvest, Champagne has brought in very significant quantities of very fine grapes which will make it possible to produce the wines that will be put on the market in a few years and to reconstitute the interprofessional reserve. Overall, Champagne stocks, including the interprofessional reserve, at the end of 2022 were estimated at nearly 1.5 billion bottles, more than enough to meet demand.”

In short, while not all the news coming out of Champagne is bad, we wouldn’t put our search for a particular bottle off too long (i.e., make sure to pick up those bubbles before February 14). And as long as none of us starts hoarding, there should be enough Champagne to go around throughout the rest of year. Who wants to save it all for holidays and special occasions anyway?

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Carlos Slim, Mexico’s Richest Man, Just Listed His 20,000-Square-Foot Manhattan Mega-Manse for $80 Million

A Big Apple landmark is back on the market and for $80 million, it’s being dubbed the most expensive townhouse in Manhattan. Naturally, the uber-pricey pad is being offered up by none other than billionaire Carlos Slim, formerly the richest man in the world.  The seven-story, Beaux-Arts style building is known as the Benjamin N. Duke House. Sitting across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side, it dates back some 120 years—it was originally built between 1899 and 1921 by Welch, Smith & Provot. Today, the palatial property measures a whopping 20,000 square feet and stretches 27 feet along Fifth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter

ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
Robb Report

Beyoncé Just Stayed in This Bonkers Penthouse Suite in Dubai—and You Can, Too, for $100,000 a Night

Looks like the crown jewel of Atlantis The Royal Dubai is Queen B–approved. This past weekend, the lavish resort hosted a star-studded opening weekend that ended with a one-hour private concert from Beyoncé—who sparkled in $7.5 million worth of jewelry during the performance, which reportedly cost the hotel $24 million—and a spectacular firework display that could be seen from miles away. While the activities brought out A-listers such as Black Panther‘s Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner and Jay-Z, the real star of the show was the stunning Royal Mansion, the lush accommodation where the Renaissance singer resided during the extravaganza. And now you, too,...
Robb Report

This New 92-Foot Yacht Is Like a Motorcycle Cruiser for the High Seas

There’s a fine line between large motoryachts and small megayachts. Sure, there are significant differences in lengths, beams and internal volumes. But it has as much to do with the exterior design and interior layouts as the dimensions. Ocean Alexander’s 28E, its most recent launch, is a good example of how to define the dividing line. Boaters moving up from motoryachts in the 70- to 80-foot range will notice big differences between their boats and this 92-footer, which has many of the hallmarks of its larger sisterships. Once you move into superyacht territory, the interior design elements also prove critical differentiators....
Robb Report

Rolls-Royce Just Proved Its Yacht Engines Can Run on Pure Hydrogen

Rolls-Royce kicked over a mill of the future this week. The British outfit announced Monday that it successfully powered a 12-cylinder gas variant of an MTU engine with 100 percent hydrogen. The tests, which were carried out by the Power Systems business unit, reportedly showed “very good characteristics” in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion. In other words, it worked. MTU was acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2011, but it has been building engines for more than a century. MTUs are often the engines of choice for many superyachts, but the ability to swap diesel for hydrogen could prove to be a...
Robb Report

This New Limited-Edition Tequila Was Aged for 6 Years in Tennessee Whiskey Barrels

The saying goes that opposites attract, but sometimes likeminded things are also drawn together. Such is the case with the new limited-edition extra anejo tequila from G4, which was aged in barrels that once held George Dickel Tennessee whiskey. G4 is a well regarded premium tequila brand created by master distiller Felipe Camarena. Tequila fans are likely familiar with his name, as he is part of a family that has been making agave spirits for generations (other Camarena family brands include Ocho, Tapatio and the eponymous Camarena). Camarena and his team produce G4 (which stands for four generations of tequila making)...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Wellness-Focused 164-foot Superyacht Has an Indoor Plunge Pool With Its Own Waterfall

Sometimes all it takes is a set of fresh eyes. Designer Chris Lane penned a superyacht concept as the final project for his college degree several years ago. The 164-footer, which Lane called Aegir, is both fresh and buildable. Named after the Viking god of the sea, Aegir centers around Scandinavian-inspired design, with a sauna, plunge pool and Scandinavian-sourced wood. Lane pictured the explorer in the cruising grounds of the Norwegian fjords where parts of the vessel’s mirrored glass superstructure reflects the dramatic landscape. The yacht even has a cozy observation snug tucked into the bow for viewing the Northern Lights. “I...
Robb Report

Where to Eat, Stay and Play in Beverly Hills, LA’s Most Luxurious Neighborhood

Beverly Hills is in some ways a time capsule of Old Hollywood glamor and exclusivity, but it’s also ushering in a new era for 2023. While the 90210 still maintains its status as one of the most luxurious cities in the world—yes, Beverly Hills is its own 5.71-square-mile city that’s almost entirely surrounded by Los Angeles—it’s also becoming quite trendy. There are buzzy new see-and-be-seen restaurants and nightclubs, as well as a clutch of must-visit boutiques and hotels.  “Beverly Hills is extremely exciting right now! It’s more vibrant than it has ever been, and I think the pandemic really kickstarted that,”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

How Cartier’s New Vintage Program Restores (and Resells) Coveted Watches and Jewelry

Vintage Cartier has always been a hot commodity, and the Parisian jeweler has always sold a selection of such pieces in its flagship boutiques, including Fifth Avenue in New York, London’s Bond Street location and Rue de la Paix in Paris. But with the secondary market through the roof in nearly every luxury sector, the house has decided to up the offering. “We have a huge demand with a lot of requests from clients,” says Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s longtime director of image, heritage and style.  Cartier’s commercial vintage program, known as Cartier Tradition, officially began in 1996 and was conceived by...
Robb Report

This Custom 190-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Comes With Its Own 37-Foot Sailboat

Damen’s newest fleet member is primed for pole-to-pole adventures. The ice-class explorer, which recently hit the water in Antalya, Turkey, was penned in partnership with the naval architects at Azure Yacht Design and the extreme travel experts at EYOS Expeditions. The 190-footer, aptly christened the SeaXplorer 58, can remain at sea for up to 30 days at a time and promises luxury even in extreme latitudes. The yacht was started on spec and sold to a buyer during construction. The owner offered “considerable input” into the design, according to the Dutch yard. The custom vessel is geared toward indoor-outdoor living and outfitted...
Robb Report

This John Lautner House Starred in ‘Lethal Weapon: 2’. Now It Can Be Yours for $16 Million.

Remember that scene in Lethal Weapon 2 when Mel Gibson dragged a glassy manse down a hill with just his truck? Thankfully, the home in question was just a replica, but the real-life version of that modernist masterpiece is up for grabs for the first time in 20 years.   Built in the ‘60s by late California architect John Lautner, the Garcia House is one of the most significant midcentury properties in all of Los Angeles. Mirroring the shape of an almond—or a rainbow, depending on who you ask—the Mulholland Drive dwelling appears to defy gravity. That’s because it’s actually floating 60...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This Colorful $6 Million Manse in Florida Has 130 Feet of Private Waterfront

One mega-manse in Fort Lauderdale begs a fundamental question: Why blend in when you can stand out?   Located in the prestigious Wilton Manors neighborhood, you certainly don’t see homes like this boxy, orange-hued beauty every day. Now, the palatial pad can be yours for $5.9 million. That is, if your style is minimalist, sleek and super colorful. The swanky abode sits on an impressive 8,279-square-foot lot and features two docks, a boat lift and 130 feet of sparkling waterfront. Plus, it has picturesque views and is only two and a half miles from the beach.  Measuring 2,650 square feet, the residence was built...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $60 Million Florida Compound Has 3 Pools—and 150 Feet of Private Beachfront

The tiny Florida hamlet of Vero Beach may still be under-the-radar, but it’s had a surprisingly high-profile history. A few generations back, Vero Beach was where US Space Program astronauts went to relax on their days off. Then in the late 1980s, Canada’s billionaire Weston family built Windsor, a luxuriously beautiful planned community built under the principles of New Modernism. The development lured large numbers of the global elite, including King Charles III, who played polo there in 1989. Now Vero Beach is having a new moment in the sun, attracting a fresh generation of deep-pocketed buyers who love its small-town feel...
VERO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

9 American Mansions That Showcase Your Car Collection Like Artwork

If you ask any enthusiast, be it a car collector or a wine lover, showcasing your hobbies and passions in the same space you live is an incredibly important facet of buying or designing a home. Many car collectors, for example, forgo your typical two-, three- or even four-car garage in favor of larger-than-life multi-car garages that could easily fit a mansion. Not only that, but some hardcore enthusiasts have gone further to create car lifts and rotating displays that showcase their automobiles like art. Many new luxury residential towers are partnering with luxury automotive brands, such as Porsche Design...
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

At This Sprawling $50 Million Penthouse in LA, the Outdoors Are Just Another Room—With Gobsmacking Views

It defines living large. This newly completed 10th-floor mega-penthouse in West Hollywood’s vibrant Arts and Design District sprawls across 6,451 square feet of interior space with an additional 1,489 square feet of terraces for a total of nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living. At the mere touch of a button, almost 300 linear feet of motorized, Swiss-engineered, triple-glazed Vitrocsa windows can power open to offer unobstructed, show-stopping views of the distant San Gabriel Mountains, the Hollywood Hills and Century City.  This East Penthouse—currently being listed off-market for a finger-in-the-wind $50 million—sits on top of the new 8899 Beverly tower, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Exclusive: Inside a $13.6 Million Spanish Colonial Home Nestled in One of Hollywood’s Most Exclusive Enclaves

Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Aniston has called LA’s swanky Bird Streets neighborhood home. Now, you too can live just like the rich and famous in the celeb-loved enclave.  Perched above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, a Spanish Colonial Revival just listed for a cool $13.6 million with Michael Nourmand and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates. Dubbed Casa Olivia, the property was initially built in 1934. While well preserved, it’s since been given a contemporary refresh. Luckily, it still retains a ton of character. Spanning 6,470 square feet, the spread comprises a main residence, a separate guest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This New Camper Van Concept Has a Wooden Interior Office That Looks Like a Japanese Spa

Alpine is shifting its attention from premium audio components to changing the way we work and camp. The German company showed up at last week’s CMT camping showcase in its home country with a stunning concept called the Cross Cabin. The futuristic van features a versatile interior packed with everything you need to work and play. The Cross Cabin’s main draw is its interior. With remote work having changed the way some of us live our lives, Alpine wanted to create a camper van that would help foster productivity no matter where an adventure takes you. The van, which was designed for...
Robb Report

Beyoncé Sparkled in $7.5 Million Worth of Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry While Performing in Dubai

Beyoncé just proved she’s the queen bee of high jewelry. The acclaimed singer-songwriter performed at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday wearing $7.5 million worth of bling by Lorraine Schwartz. The flashy new luxury resort reportedly paid Bey $24 million to headline the private event that was attended by 1,500 A-listers, journalists and influencers. Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne and Ronan Keating were just a few of the celebs in the crowd, according to Bloomberg. The 90-minute set, which started with a cover of Etta James’s “At Last” and finished with a rendition of “Drunk in Love,” included...
Robb Report

The Largest Hydrogen-Powered Plane Yet Just Flew a Successful Test Flight

The future of low-carbon aviation received a big boost on Friday when ZeroAvia completed a 10-minute test flight with hydrogen fuel cells. The 19-seater is the largest aircraft that has flown with hydrogen. The modified Dornier 228’s propulsion system was actually hybrid, a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and batteries, which powered the plane’s left engine. The right engine used conventional aircraft fuel. The aircraft is part of the company’s HyFlyer II project. “This is putting us straight on the path to commercial launches,” said Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia founder and CEO, following the flight’s success. “This first flight shows just how...
Robb Report

Your Private Jet Isn’t Actually Private. Airliners and the FAA Are Trying to Change That.

One of the great perks of private aviation is right there in the name: privacy. But the ability to stay hidden from prying eyes applies only inside the cabin. Social-media accounts that broadcast flight patterns of noteworthy names—including Drake, Taylor Swift, Nancy Pelosi, Kim Kardashian and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, as well as numerous sanctioned Russian oligarchs—have racked up millions of followers, with the Twitter handle @ElonJet gaining international attention before Musk himself suspended the account. The spotlight it shines is equal parts geeky hobby, gawker-level curiosity and emissions shaming—and Arnault, at least, eventually got sick of the glare, selling...
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy