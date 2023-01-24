ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Chuck Grassley’s grandson mocked for declaring war on ‘entitlement’ in midst of ‘nepo baby’ political career

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dj5qs_0kPolip500

The politically-ambitious grandson of Sen Chuck Grassley of Iowa has been criticised after attacking the “entitlement” of food stamps .

Pat Grassley, the Republican speaker of the Iowa State House, spoke out last week about his push to slash and restrict benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the state.

“It’s these entitlement programmes, they’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities,” Mr Grassley said.

Mr Grassley’s decision to attack food stamps as putting pressure on the state’s budget struck some observers as disingenuous, given that Iowa currently has a $1.8bn budget surplus and that the federal government funds SNAP and asks states to shoulder only a portion of the administrative costs.

Mr Grassley wants to prohibit food stamp recipients from buying items including fresh meat and fish, sliced cheese, white race, butter, and a range of commonly-used condiments like ketchup and mustard — critical sources of protein and staples of many American diets, according to The Daily Beast.

The speaker also reportedly wants to further limit who can qualify for assistance in the first place, with households forced to have assets apart from residences totaling less than $2,750 to qualify and allowed to own just a single car.

Those requirements would likely make SNAP assistance more trouble than its worth for many would-be recipients, while costing the state thousands and thousands of dollars and hours performing often humiliating asset checks on its poorest citizens.

A number of academics believe that means-tested programmes are less effective and cost more to administer per capita than universal programmes like Social Security and Medicare. The stricter the means-testing is, the weaker the programme sometimes become.

The entitlement framing is particularly galling given that Mr Grassley comes from Iowa’s most prominent political family — a family that has benefitted handsomely from government assistance when its needed it.

The Grassley family farm in Butler County has received $1.75m in federal subsides over the last two decades, including more than $1m in assistance granted when the market crop price failed to match its expected level.

The discussion of entitlement also comes as Mr Grassley has been floated as a potential successor to his grandfather in the Senate. Chuck Grassley won re-election to his eighth Senate term in November at the age of 89; he will be 95 when his current term expires in 2029. If the elder Grassley does not finish his full term, his successor will be appointed by the state’s governor before a special election is held.

Comments / 151

Really?
5d ago

Maybe you should look into why so many people in your state have to rely on assistance. You know, try to solve a problem instead of jockeying for a bigger job.

Reply(21)
91
Aleasha Lawler
4d ago

pat grassley is way out of line , he wants to cut entitlement programs then he should start with his famlies farm receiving 1.8 million in govt subsidies first!!!!!

Reply(2)
76
Debra Williams
5d ago

The entitled Grassley family with millions in government farm subsidies has the audacity to put limits on those in need.

Reply(11)
101
Related
Salon

It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy

In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
MONTANA STATE
CBS News

Iowa wants to ban food-stamp users from buying meat and flour

A fight over food-stamps is brewing in Iowa, where Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would bar people who receive government nutrition benefits from using them to buy a wide variety of foods, including fresh meat, butter and flour. The bill, called House File 3, was introduced earlier this month by state House Speaker Pat Grassley. The lawmaker, whose grandfather is Sen. Chuck Grassley, told CBS2Iowa that the bill is needed to trim spending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to free up funding for other priorities.  SNAP is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal...
IOWA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy